Love is in the air in 2019. Right after New Year's, it seemed like a slew of Hollywood stars decided to make their relationships official and get engaged. One of which was Jennifer Lawrence, who has kept her diamond under wraps until recently. Jennifer Lawrence's engagement ring was debuted for the first time in Paris Fashion Week where the Red Sparrow actress attended the Dior show. Lawrence is an ambassador for the French label, and has been working with Dior since 2012. The former creative director, Raf Simons, brought on The Hunger Games actress as the representative of the Miss Dior handbag line during that time.

Seeing how Lawrence is the face of Dior, it makes sense she sat front row at its Fall/Winter 2019 collection show. But the actress made waves with her appearance thanks to the fact that it was Lawrence's first public appearance since news of her engagement went public. To make it even more exciting, photographers caught high resolution photos of Lawrence's ring for the first time.

Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, who is the director of the Upper East Side gallery, Gladstone 64. The ring is a gold band that carries an emerald-cut diamond. According to ELLE.com, experts believe it to be between four to five carats and worth around $200,000. The couple dated eight months before news of their engagement broke.

The actress made waves in headlines when she went to a fitting at the Dior's Paris headquarters on Feb. 25. Speculation arose whether the appointment was for a dress fitting. Seeing how Lawrence is the face of the French fashion house, a Dior wedding gown wouldn't be too out of left field. In the end the appointment was a fitting for her outfit for the autumn/winter 2019 show the following day, according to Vogue.

Taking her ambassador duties seriously, Lawrence arrived to the show in a prim mini dress. Grey in color and sporting a sharp collar and three-quarter sleeves, the dress seemed almost school girl-like. Its flared mini and modern front-zip detailing, though, gave it a youthful edge that balanced the modest look.

Lawrence paired the dress with mirrored sunglasses and plaid ankle strap ballet shoes.

Since joining the Dior family, Lawrence has worn the label's dresses for most of her red carpet appearances. This in part had to do with the three-year, $15-million contract with the fashion house, which ensured that she wore Dior, exclusively, for major red carpet events. Seeing how Lawrence has such a close relationship with the brand, chances are high she might also choose Dior to design her wedding dress.

After all, fellow Dior ambassador Karlie Kloss walked down the aisle in a custom Dior design during her private nuptials in upstate New York on Oct. 2018.

While there is no news yet about wedding preparations, Lawrence has been spotted wearing her ring while going about her day in New York City. Paparazzi snapped grainy photos of Lawrence's engagement band while she was having a girls' night out with friends. Photos also emerged after she had a dinner date with Maroney. She is clearly enjoying the engaged lifestyle.