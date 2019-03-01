Jordyn Woods was not afraid to speak her mind on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk program on Friday, March 1. Her interview might have left you wondering why she chose that specific web series as her first to publicly address the cheating scandal involving herself, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson. But, when you take a look at these photos of Jordyn Woods and the Smith family, you'll realize just how close they are and why her appearance on the talk show made so much sense.

As described in the March 1 episode of Red Table Talk, Woods is like family to the Smith crew, owing to a connection between her late father, John Woods, and Will Smith that goes all the way back to the days of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (John worked as a sound engineer throughout the series' run). In fact, it's through her connection to the Smith family that Woods got tight with the KarJenners in the first place. According to E! News, Will and Jada's son, Jaden Smith, actually introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner when they were 14 years old. And, as everyone knows, the rest is (a rather dramatic) history.

On multiple occasions, both Woods and various members of the Smith family have highlighted their close bond on social media, showcasing that she definitely has the famous family in her corner.

Birthday Love

In September 2018, Will took to Instagram to share some birthday wishes for Woods, posting a throwback snap of the pair and writing, "Happy 21st Jordy! I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become! Enjoy your next trip around the Sun... it’s a special one :)"

Paris Fun

Woods clearly has a ton of fun with the Smith family, as this short clip with Willow Smith showcases.

Jaden & Jordy

Will has a real knack for sharing the cutest throwback pics, like this one featuring BFFS, Woods and Jaden. He wrote, in honor of his son's birthday, "Happy Bday, Jaden. 20 Years Old ~ WHOA! And Wait... I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom? You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!"

More Superhero Suits

Friends that dress up together, stay together.

Besties "For Life"

Woods clearly has a bond with the entire Smith family, but it's clear that she gets along especially well with Jaden. She wrote on Instagram about their friendship, "For Life 🤞🏾😩p.s. been waiting my whole life for the day @c.syresmith was taller than me & I think he finally made it 😅"

Oui, Mes Amis

Woods captioned this snap, featuring a casual moment between her and Jaden, with a simple, "Bonjour."

Always There For Each Other

This adorable throwback snap really says it all when it comes to Woods life-long friendship with the Smith family (and with Jaden, specifically). She wrote, "We got each other's backs," which is certainly true, even today.

No matter what drama's going on in her life, just based on these photos, it's clear that Woods can always count on the Smith family to have her back.