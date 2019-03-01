Jordyn Woods' role in the Kardashian-Jenners' inner circle may currently be up in the air, but she's still close with another famous Hollywood family. She'll be appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Friday, which has many wondering how Woods is connected to the Smiths. It's definitely not a coincidence that she's giving the family's talk show her first interview since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal emerged.

To quickly catch you up, Woods has been thrown into the conversation about Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's recent split because there have been rumors that the basketball player reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods, according to publications like TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods, but did not hear back.) None of the people involved have directly addressed the cheating rumor, although Kardashian has posted several Instagram Story quotes, alluding to heartbreak and betrayal.

Following all of that, Woods first teased the Red Table Talk interview on Tuesday, announcing on Instagram Live that she'd be appearing on Friday's episode of the series. It's safe to guess that she'll be sharing her side of the story, about what really went on (or didn't go on) between her and Thompson. Sources also claimed to TMZ that Woods will apologize to Kardashian on Friday's show, although no clips from the upcoming episode have been revealed.

Fans know Woods as Kylie Jenner's best friend, but the lip-kit mogul is far from the only A-list pal Woods has. The model is also close with Willow and Jaden Smith. In fact, Jaden Smith introduced Woods and Jenner to each other in the first place, according to the U.K.'s Capital FM.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods' relationship with the Smiths goes back many years — even more than her relationship (or former relationship) with the Kardashian-Jenners. According to E! News, the bond traces back to Woods' late father, John Woods. John reportedly worked as a sound engineer and met Will Smith through work.

Now, Woods considers Will like an uncle, even if they're not blood relatives. For example, in a 2014 birthday tribute, Woods wrote in the Instagram caption:

"Happy birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life. Love you uncle willy."

Woods has also shared plenty of photos of her and Jaden Smith spending time together over the years. The two of them are clearly super close, having basically grown up together.

Woods even posted one photo of her and Jaden when they were just babies. She wrote in the July 2018 post,

"All these years and we’re closer than ever still. no longer teens.. @c.syresmith 20!!! This is only the beginning. Happy birthday my guy❤️❤️❤️ forever and always"

And there's this photo of Jaden that was shared to Woods' account in 2015, but it honestly sounds like he wrote the Instagram caption, which reads, "Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We've Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be."

Based on her past Instagram posts, it sounds like Woods has a great respect for Will and Jada, in addition to being close friends with their kids. So it makes sense that she'd choose Red Table Talk, Jada's Facebook Watch series, to break her silence on the Thompson rumors.

Of course, the specifics of the interview are still under wraps. But for Kardashian-Jenner fans who've been following the drama, this interview sounds like a must-see.