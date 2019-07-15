These pals know how to celebrate in style. On Friday, Jenner announced her new Kylie Skin products, which are focused on warm-weather skin care, as per People. Then, the reality star embarked on an elaborate weekend getaway to celebrate, bringing friends and family along for an island retreat to Turks and Caicos. Jenner's weekend trip photos celebrating the product launch included a private jet, plenty of friends, and some quality time with her daughter Stormi.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a set of photos the mini vacation on Instagram, posing in front of a pink-and-white private jet printed with the Kylie Skin logo. The jetsetting friends posed for a group shot as well, with Jenner holding Stormi beside BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and her assistant Victoria Villarroel, as per People.

Everyone wore matching pink tracksuits for the occasion, and the inside of the jet was decked out with branded Kylie Skin pillows, eye masks, and scrunchies. Jenner captioned the photos, "Let the adventures begin!! #KylieSkinSummerTrip" with a palm tree, flower, and heart emoji.

The star's guests were so excited for the getaway, and Richie commented on the post with, "YESSSSSSS," and several raised-hand emojis.

The photos were just the first of many makeup mogul shared from the trip on social media, and she continued to post updates throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Jenner shared a picture with Karanikolaou sharing Kylie Skin-branded drinks by the pool, captioning the photo, "hello paradise" with a palm tree emoji.

Jenner also posted a photo from the hotel on Instagram, posing nude to show off the new Kylie Skin products and wearing a large sunhat. She captioned the dramatic photo, "vacation mode."

Friends and family left supportive comments on the picture, including Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "Ok ok ok ok now down" and left comment with several crown emojis. Villarroel also chimed in, writing, "are you ok!"

Jenner did a photoshoot with Karanikolaou on the trip as well, with both stars posing in matching blue dresses. She captioned the picture, "her vibe is pretty." The two besties also posed in the resort garden for an Instagram post, and Jenner wrote, "just another twin pic walkin through your feed" with an engagement ring emoji.

The vacation wasn't all photoshoots though, and the star made sure to spend plenty of time with her daughter. On Sunday, Jenner posted a photo of Stormi and Karanikolaou on Instagram, and the two can be seen smiling and laughing in the pool. Jenner captioned the adorable photo, "hakuna matata." Karanikolaou commented on the picture, "my favorite little toes!!!!"

There's no better way to launch a summer skin care line than putting the products to the test with a beachside vacation. Jenner debuted the Kylie Skin Care in style, from the private jet trip to glamorous photoshoots. It seems like Jenner's friends and family had so much fun relaxing at the resort and celebrating the launch of her new products.