On Thursday afternoon, the 116th Congress came to order. With the House now controlled by the Democratic Party and a record number of women — as well as women of color — officially seated in Congress, Capitol Hill has never before seen such a diverse group of lawmakers. And the photos of new members of Congress being sworn in show exactly that.

It was an important day for Nancy Pelosi as well, who was officially elected as House speaker. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California praised Pelosi on Thursday after her election as speaker. "The country knows Nancy Pelosi as an experienced leader with three decades of service in Congress, a fighter for her causes and a true trailblazer," McCarthy said. "Even when we disagree with one another completely, it is important to remember that we are bounded together in a common cause, our love for America."

This new class of Congress is historic in itself: It welcomed its first two American Muslim congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; the first two Native American congresswomen, Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids; and the youngest women to serve in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Abby Finkenauer, who are 29 and 30 respectively.

1 Pelosi Takes Oath Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Surrounded by children, a beaming Pelosi took oath as House speaker. Shortly after being sworn in, Pelosi said, "I now call the House to order on behalf of all of America's children. Go kids!"

2 Ilhan Omar Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images This aerial view shows Minnesota's Omar embracing her children on Thursday.

3 An Unmistakably Happy Ocasio-Cortez Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ocasio-Cortez was also seen chatting with her colleagues prior to being sworn in.

4 Deb Haaland And Sharice Davids Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images The first two indigenous women to serve in Congress were also seen beaming alongside their colleagues. Honoring her heritage as a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, Haaland donned a traditional Pueblo dress for her swearing-in ceremony. In the photo above, she can be seen standing next to Davids, who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

5 Tlaib In Her Palestinian Dress Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Haaland wasn't the only one to honor her roots; Tlaib was also seen wearing a Palestinian "thobe" for her swearing-in ceremony. Amusingly enough, Tlaib's son dabbed for the crowd on Thursday, too.

6 Abigail Spanberg With Her Daughter Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Now representing Virginia's 7th District in the House, Abigail Spanberger was also seen with her daughter in Congress. In November after the midterm election, Spanberger's daughter Catherine made airwaves when she crawled to her mother's dais during her victory speech after she defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat.

7 Babies! Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Sure, there were historic victories to keep in mind for the first session of the 116th Congress but did you notice all those adorable babies? Among those little ones on Thursday was California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's infant (pictured above).

8 Antonio Delgado And A Few Little Bookworms Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images The row in front of New York Rep. Antonio Delgado may not seem to be having a ton of fun but kids around the Democrat could be seen listening to Delgado read out of Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild by Dav Pilkey.

9 Lance Gooden With His Son Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden also brought his toddler son.

10 Votes For Pelosi And McCarthy Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Here's a closer look at how many votes Pelosi and McCarthy got for the House speaker role respectively. It's certainly old-school, with its lines and strike-outs, and it may even demystify how people think Congress handles internal elections and more.

11 Quite The Crowd Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Veteran and fresh-faced politicians stood together on Thursday as they were sworn in to Congress.

12 Lauren Underwood And Her Colleagues Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Don't fret if you don't know the names of these representatives yet. Democrats from left to right: Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and finally Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire.

13 Sen. Dianne Feinstein Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who defeated her challenger Kevin de Leon in the November election and won her fifth term as a result, was sworn in on Thursday.

14 Debbie Stabenow Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who beat newcomer businessman John James in the midterm election and won her fourth term as a result, was also present for her swearing-in ceremony.

15 Kyrsten Sinema Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was also sworn in to the Senate on Thursday. Her senatorial victory can be seen as positive news for the LGBTQ community in America as Sinema is the first openly bisexual politician in the Senate.

16 Mitt Romney Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock After essentially cruising to victory in the November midterm election, Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was sworn in to the Senate on Thursday.

17 Gooden With Maxine Waters Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Say cheese for a bipartisan selfie. In the photo above, Gooden can be seen with California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters posing for a photo.

18 The Famous Gavel Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The gavel belongs to House speaker Pelosi now and a wooden plaque carrying her name is up on Capitol Hill as well.

19 Colleagues Cheering For Pelosi Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee appeared to be thrilled for Pelosi's new House speaker role.

20 More Representatives Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Iowa Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer could be seen alongside her colleagues in Congress.

21 In Full Session Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images While Democrats appeared to be overjoyed about taking the House back, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wondered aloud whether the new House would work on "policy making or presidential harassment." McConnell's speech didn't seem to dampen the Democrats' collective spirit, though.