It's a holiday miracle! After months of back and forth over whether or not the famous family would release a Christmas card this year, on Monday, Dec. 24, the Kardashians surprised their fans with a last-minute Christmas card, which featured Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie cuddled up with all of their children. In the picture, the four mothers sit on a white couch, surrounded by all of their children — Khloé and Kylie hold up True, 8 months old, and Stormi, 10 months old, while Kim has Chicago, 11 months old, and Saint, 4 years old, on her lap while North, 5 years old, stands behind her. Kourtney balances Penelope, 6 years old, and Reign, 4 years old, while Mason 9 years old, plays with his cousin Dream 2 years old, on the edge of the couch.

Sharing the adorable family photo on Instagram, Kim explained the last-minute nature of the Christmas card, revealing that they decided to bring their kids to the set of a family photo shoot to ensure that they still got to celebrate this long-standing family tradition. "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town," Kim wrote alongside the sweet family snap. "But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!"

She added, "From our family to yours Merry Christmas!"

The Kardashian Christmas card almost didn't happen this year, after the shoot for 2017's elaborate, month-long photo unveiling caused a major blow-up between Kim and Kourtney. The fight, which was chronicled on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, began when Kourtney took issue with the shoot's schedule, and escalated to a screaming match where Kim infamously declared her older sister to be "the least interesting to look at."

In November, Kim revealed that the drama over last year's photo shoot was so stressful that the family was thinking of skipping a Christmas card entirely this year, in order to keep the peace. After a fan tweeted the KKW Beauty founder, writing "I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year," Kardashian responded, "Wow reading my mind."

A few weeks later, she explained to E! News that the family was hesitant to relive all of the drama surrounding 2017's Christmas card. "Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids,'" Kim told the outlet, adding, "I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f*ck us over. That was so dramatic."

On Dec. 11, Kris echoed Kim's statements, telling Us Weekly that she was fine with finally retiring the family tradition. "We take so many photos together that we’re so excited about, always doing photo shoots and stuff. We have a photo shoot on Thursday, so there’s always something."

However, it seems as if the famous family changed their minds in mid-December, when the sisters — plus Kris and Kendall Jenner — were all on set, posing for a photo shoot to promote a "secret project."

"I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?" Kim asked on her Instagram Story, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the family's festive and glittery photo shoot. “I think I can get this done. I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone."

It seems as if Kim's plan of attack worked, and the sisters were able to get their kids together for a sweet holiday photo, to celebrate their growing family. After all, it truly isn't Christmas without a very glamorous Kardashian family Christmas card.