Everyone was feeling the love on Wednesday when Disney dropped the first full-length trailer for The Lion King, officially 100 days away. Jon Favreau's "live action" take on the 1994 animated classic looks promising with its beautiful CGI and that stellar voice cast, some of whom we hear speak in the trailer for the first time — though sadly, no Beyoncé. The trailer shows many iconic scenes that are shot-for-shot from the original, and the photos of the new Lion King vs the original are making fans super nostalgic for the first time they saw little Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, and the rest of the savanna.

Twitter users were thrilled by the fidelity that Favreau's film has to the original scenes. And people have been sharing wonderful side-by-side comparisons on social media. The live action trailer features iconic images from the original, like Simba growing up against the light of the moon with his pals Timon and Pumbaa, Simba surveying his soon to be kingdom with dad Mufasa (voiced, again, by the inimitable James Earl Jones), and that stampede. There's also a glimpse of adult Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Miss Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter), though neither of them speak in the trailer. That's okay, though—the nostalgic shots are more than enough to tide people over for now while we wait eagerly for Simba to become King.

Timon & Pumbaa

This side-by-side comparison of Timon riding on top of Pumbaa is sure to make fans laugh. The two BFFs are definitely up to their old tricks in this new trailer, and it's good to see they haven't lost any of their wacky charm. The final scene in the trailer is the two pals singing that glorious beginning to "In the Jungle," and everyone loves that wimoweh, wimoweh,

Hakuna Matata

The photos comparing the iconic "Hakuna Matata" montage, in which Simba is shown growing up singing with Timon and Pumbaa, have fans super excited.

Feeling The Love

The flirty way a grown-up Simba and Nala drink from the stream? ICONIC.

Everything The Light Touches....

...Will make you cry like a baby. In the trailer, Mufasa tells Simba, "Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance." Not quite the line that people are James Earl Jones-ing to hear, but still will tug at your heart.

Simba's Mighty Roar

A true King.

