Even though August was a somewhat quiet month for the royal family, seeing as though some members were away on vacation, there were still plenty of exciting moments that the family got to experience. And photos of the royals this month will showcase all you need to see about what the British royal family was up to in the month of August.

While there wasn't any baby news or wedding updates to be found during August, there was one, major occasion that the royal family recognized: Meghan Markle's birthday. On Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex turned 38 years old and to mark the special day, numerous members of the royal family took to social media to wish the former actor a happy birthday. She wasn't the only one who celebrated an August birthday though, as both Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne also celebrated their birthdays this month.

That wasn't all the family had going on, of course. In addition to wishing some of their own a happy birthday, the royals (particularly, the Cambridge branch) engaged in a number of fun activities. Most notably, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed against each other in the inaugural King's Cup on the Isle of Wight, a charity event which saw their enigmatic little ones in attendance.

But, what else did the royal family have on their docket for the month of August? Click through to find out everything you need to know about the royals to be an up-to-date royal watcher.