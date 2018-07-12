Whether you're a sartorial enthusiast or just a person with a keen eye, you probably already know how much attention is paid to the outfits that the president and the first lady wear. And these photos of Donald and Melania Trump in England — specifically at a dinner event — show how the first couple presented themselves at their first official event on their trip to the United Kingdom.

Flanked by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May, Trump and Melania were seen heading off to the state dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The president was decked in a suit while his wife wore a light yellow gown that Vanity Fair described as a buttercup gown. Jezebel, on the other hand, likened the dress' shade to a slightly less favorable color. Clearly, people have their takes on the first lady's fashion.

According to CNN, the state dinner for Trump and the first lady was specifically set at the Blenheim Palace as it is the only palace in the United Kingdom that does not fall under the ownership of the British royalty or its church. Under normal circumstances, visiting presidents and premiers are hosted at the royal palaces but CNN reported that due to the current protests against Trump — including a giants-sized balloon depicting Trump as an infant over central London — the Blenheim Palace was the most obvious choice. Without further ado, here are some photos of Trump and Melania, accompanied by May and her husband, in England.

1 Shoulder To Shoulder Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Both the Mays as well as the Trumps stood shoulder to shoulder outside the palace as the press took photos of them.

2 Onward To The Palace Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images May walked ahead with Trump while her husband fell back with Melania.

3 The First Lady's 'Buttercup Gown' WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images It seems like Vanity Fair chose an apt descriptor for Melania's dress.

4 On The Palace's Staircase Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images And of course, the palace's red carpet.

5 Blenheim Palace Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images This wide shot shows how large Blenheim Palace is.

6 With May WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Here Trump is seen with May as he greets her at the palace. Both leaders will be discussing different issues in their countries, with perhaps a particular focus on immigration policy. Prior to meeting May, Trump said, "I think [British people] agree with me on immigration ... You see what's going on throughout the world with immigration ... I think that's why Brexit happened."

7 Melania's Yellow Pleated Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Theories, of course, went through the ceiling the moment Melania's dress became public. If you search "Melania yellow dress" on Twitter, you will see some fawning over the dress while others weren't so enthusiastic. In one case, some shared the theory that Melania was apparently "trolling" Trump by dressing similar to damsel-in-distress Belle from Beauty and The Beast. There's no confirmation that such a presidential cosplay took place but on Twitter, some people seem to enjoy the joke.

8 Among Palace Guards Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Someone could totally write a detailed essay on the garb of those who stand guarding the Blenheim Palace. Perhaps another day.

9 This Quick Shot WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images This may be the result of a quick click of the camera, but the first lady and the president seem to be in awe of the Blenheim Palace. May and her husband, on the other hand, look more interested in conversation.

10 Shades Together Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Some may find May's red dress contrasted against Melania's yellow a pleasant juxtaposition.

11 Worn Palace WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Blenheim Palace in the background looks positively old.

12 In Full View WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images And now, a shot of the Blenheim Palace with Trump, May, Melania, and Philip on the staircase.