Photos Of Trump & Pence Vs. Obama & Biden Show How Different Their Relationships Are

After eight years of the bromance between Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the relationship between Donald Trump and Mike Pence is under scrutiny. As all four men have held some of the most highly photographed jobs in the world, photos over the years show the contrast between Trump and Pence's relationship with Obama and Biden's — and the difference is stark.

In 2017, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor in the country, according to TIME. At the ceremony, Obama called Biden his "brother" and "the best Vice President America’s ever had." In an interview with MSNBC in 2017, Biden described his relationship with Obama: "I don’t like, I love him."

Beyond the two men's friendship, their families have grown close as well. So much so that Obama offered financial support — "whatever you need" — when Biden's son Beau was diagnosed with cancer and had to stop working, according to CNN.

After Biden told reporters about Obama's offer, then-Press Secretary Josh Earnest told CNN that it was indicative of how the men had become good friends outside of their professional duties. "Obviously, the President and the Vice President have developed the kind of personal relationship that just transcends their professional responsibilities," Earnest said.

Trump and Pence have only been in office for almost two years. While the two men appear together for official functions like bill signings, their relationship appears to be grounded in a much more professional alliance as opposed to Obama and Biden's genuine friendship.

One Last Hurrah For Obama And Biden Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images This photo shows Obama and Biden arriving for Trump's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in January 2017 in Washington, D.C. It was likely their last professionally obligation together of their two terms in office.

On The Campaign Trail With Trump And Pence Steve Pope/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump and Pence haven't known each other quite as long, and much of that time was spent together campaigning in 2016. Here, the two men celebrate at a campaign rally in Westfield, Indiana. Pence was governor of Indiana before being sworn in as Trump's vice president, and helped deliver the Hooiser State to Trump by 19 points.

The Surprise Medal For Biden Given By Obama Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images In January 2017, Obama put together a tribute to Biden at the White House. During that tribute, he surprised Biden — "the best vice president America has ever had" — with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. During the award ceremony, Obama said Biden was an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

Another Campaign Stop For Trump and Pence Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump and Pence travelled the country together for their eventual-winning campaign in 2016. Here they are in July 2016 in New York City. The day before Trump announced Pence as his vice presidential pick.

Obama And Biden: A Friendship That Leads To More Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Obama and Biden announced the Cancer Moonshot Report in the Oval Office in October 2016. The report focused on how to speed up development of a cure for cancer, which became an important issue to Biden after his son Beau died as result of brain cancer in 2015.

By His Side During Difficult Times Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Pence appeared with Trump at a bill signing in May 2018, where Trump also discussed the then-cancelled summit between the United States and North Korea. Pence has mastered the dutiful look it requires to be second-in-command.

Even Group Outings Are Important For Obama And Biden Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Biden and Obama are joined by Dr. Jill Biden and Prince Harry at the wheelchair basketball match between France and America at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.