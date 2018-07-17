Bangs can change up your entire look. "To get bangs or not to get bangs" is both a follicular and existential question that many have faced. The uber popular Pokémon character Pikachu got breakup bangs. Pikachu took the plunge — well, actually, it's you who gives the character the new 'do as part of a customization tool in the forthcoming Let's Go Pikachu! game for Nintendo Switch. Pikachu looks totally different and Twitter's reaction was incredibly mixed. Many of the responses were comedy gold.

If you've ever gone under the scissors for post-breakup bangs and changed your look on impulse and while in an emotional state, you either love 'em or hate 'em. Your friends might tell you that "They look great" or they console you by reminding you'll that "They'll grow back." Ultimately, though, we are left wondering if someone broke Pikachu's heart and it resulted in this strand style.

The Internet was legit a house divided over the 'do. There were loads of critics regarding Pikachu with fringe. But there was also a healthy assortment of supporters.

Twitter isn't adopting an "It's just hair!" perspective nor is it remembering this is an animated character, either! Many users are thinking about what the new hairstyle represents — as breakup bangs and beyond.

The web has cooked up a lot of comparisons. Because change, while inevitable, can be hard to accept.

Here's how the bangs came to be. Players are given the option to customize and edit the looks of Pikachu and Eevee (in the Let's Go Eevee! game, of course). These new 'dos turned up in promo photos and in the trailer, which you can view above and boasts majestic music.

Pikachu's bangs are versatile. There are multiple styles — from super short baby bangs a la Hayley Williams of Paramore — to a suicide roll.

There they are — blunt, super short, and super straight bangs.

Here's Pikachu with a more curled under version aka a suicide roll.

Sorta like this. It's a cool styling trick when growing out your face-framing follicles.

Here's Eevee's version of baby bangs.

Could this have been inspo? It's possible.

The bangs are a big deal. Here's a sampling of Twitter Gone Wild re: Pikachu's polarizing new 'do.

Bingo! This tweet acknowledges that bangs are a style that we often switch to while navigating a breakup.

This! This tweet has said it all — leave 'em alone and let 'em live.

Well, you can. And Pikachu looks way cute.

It did escalate to ridiculously funny levels on the Twitterverse during the day.

Right? Even Pikachu has feelings.

You can take this tweet many ways. Either it's drenched in sarcasm or it's actually making the point that the world can be harsh, tough, and brutal. Therefore, having a discourse about something frivolous can lighten the load of our moods. It's probably the former, but...

Emotions have run high and they have run the gamut. But both characters are rocking short bangs that look cute. Many celebs have done similar styles.

There was even a Bey-with-bangs comparison!

Lady Gaga has owned her baby bangs.

So has Die Antwoord's watch-wearing Yolandi Visser.

It was also Lloyd Christmas' signature style in Dumb & Dumber.

Pinup icon Bettie Page had the best bangs of all.

We can wax all day about the new Pikachu 'do and whether or not we like it. As stated previously, getting bangs is a big deal. They are something anyone attached to their hair might take some time to contemplate before taking the proverbial plunge. Or they may just throw caution to the wind and do it! It was still humorous to read the internet's hypotheses re: Pokémon-with-bangs.