Pillsbury's Hot Cocoa Rolls Come With A Vat Of Marshmallow Frosting

As you bid farewell to your beloved pumpkin spice, pouring one out for the PSLs you never got to this fall, dry your tears with this good and seasonally-flavored news: Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls are back for another holiday season. They’re cinnamon rolls flavored like hot chocolate and they come in the jumbo Pillsbury Grands! Size. In other words, they are Christmas in a dessert.

This isn’t the Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Roll’s first foray into your grocery store’s refrigerator section. They’ve been around for some time, blessing your breakfasts with a way to have your hot cocoa and eat it too. Each tube of Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls comes with five big rolls—which, by my estimations, will serve exactly one me—and marshmallow icing in place of the traditional cinnamon roll icing. Basically, if you’re looking for a way to dip hot chocolate into your hot chocolate, these are the sweet rolls for you.

While currently sold out on Walmart.com, Best Products reports that the hot cocoa rolls will be available in select locations, including Target, Wegman’s, Meijer, Kroger, HEB, Publix, HyVee, Wakefern, AWG, and Albertson-Safeway. Starting in mid-November, you’ll be able to head to your grocer’s refrigerated aisle and stock up on enough hot cocoa rolls to last you through the winter.

But do the hot cocoa rolls boast the flavor that their name suggests? That depends on which Walmart.com reviewer you ask. One positive review with the subject line “Happy and mad” says, “They are the best! I love them and your stores should sale them all year around! I get mad every time we're shopping for them and you only have [regular].” However, a few reviewers have noted a Play-doh-like taste and/or texture in their hot cocoa rolls. Alas, even hot cocoa cannot please everyone.

If you want to go all out with your cocoa-inspired treats, Pillsbury also just brought back their Hot Cocoa Cookie Dough. Shared by foodie Instagram account @CandyHunting, the break-and-bake cookie dough has been spotted on some grocery store shelves. (Per their Instagram caption, @CandyHunting found theirs at Hy-Vee.) The cookies are double chocolate—chocolate dough with chocolate chips—with marshmallow bits mixed in. They’re gooey and chocolatey and, if the photos are to be believed, do justice to the hot cocoa name.

Now, there is no wrong way to eat a hot cocoa-flavored treat. Pair it with milk. Enjoy it with your morning, afternoon, and early evening cups of coffee. To each their own cocoa-flavored journey. However, the most correct way is arguably with a mug of hot chocolate. It is simply what the hot cocoa gods would want.

You could go your traditional route and make a packet of Swiss Miss or mix up some spicy Abuelita Mexican hot chocolate. These are both fine and good options. Of course, you could also add a little alcohol to your hot chocolate, making the boozy hot cocoa your hibernating self craves. Coffee liqueur, peppermint schnapps, and Irish cream are all good places to start. Sip and snack on, my cocoa-loving friends.