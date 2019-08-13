Can you smell it? That sickly sweet, slightly cloying smell that for some reason you want to bathe in and live in forever? That's pumpkin spice in the air — and this year, it's coming in more options than ever. We all know that pumpkin spice is the one true sign that fall is coming, but the new Pillsbury pumpkin products are taking it to another level. And yes, there are Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls — but those are only the beginning.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls, which sounds like what I want to eat for breakfast for every morning for forever, we're also seeing Pillsbury Pumpkin Shape Sugar Cookies and, my personal favorite, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies. That's right — it's a pumpkin cookie with cream freakin' cheese chips added in, like your favorite chocolate chip cookies had a baby with a PSL and the result was something you can stick right in the oven for JOY.

These three products have a lot to give. The Pumpkin Spice Rolls are the classic Grands! you love but with a twist — and they're available at Target for just $3.89, an autumn bargain if I've ever heard one. The Pillsbury Pumpkin Shape Sugar Cookies come in a pack of 24 and are on sale for just $2.89. Each is emblazoned with a little pumpkin, making them perfect for Halloween treats. Finally, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies offer 12 delicious cookies packed with that cream cheese-chip goodness. As always with Pillsbury delights, they're ready to just stick in the oven and bake — even I couldn't mess this up. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies and the Pumpkin Spice Rolls will be rolling out from now through November, and the Pumpkin Shape Sugar Cookies now through October, so keep your eyes peeled.

Even though we haven't even reached midway through August, the amount of pumpkin spice shenanigans that's afoot is already a little overwhelming. We know that the PSL release date is just around the corner, but we've already seen Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice grocery offerings — everything from creamer to cookie straws.

Dunkin's fall menu has also dropped, which includes a Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte — which sounds dangerously close to a PSL — and an Apple Cider Donut, which is sure to warm the hearts of any New Englanders out there. And, lest we forget, Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are back this year — and I don't think they're getting anywhere near the attention they deserve. Not all pumpkin has to be spiced, people — there is a whole world of pumpkins outside of the land of the PSL.

But I have to say that the Pillsbury pumpkin desserts are a pretty exciting new addition to the fall flavor scene, especially the Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Rolls and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie. Warm cinnamon rolls are my favorite winter breakfast and it's very easy to see myself getting weirdly devoted to a pumpkin variety. Maybe it's almost like starting your day off with a vegetable. Maybe.

So make sure to keep your eyes peeled. You can already score this pumpkin trio at some retailers and they'll continue to make an appearance throughout the fall. Yes, it may be the middle of a hot and sunny August, but just remember — pumpkin is a state of mind.