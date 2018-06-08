Pippa Middleton took some time to confirm some very happy news recently. As E! News noted, Pippa Middleton confirmed her pregnancy in her column for Waitrose magazine. The confirmation comes after much speculation about whether she and her husband, James Matthews, were set to expand their family.

Middleton confirmed her pregnancy in Waitrose, a free magazine published by a British grocery store chain, which makes her pregnancy confirmation in it seem very random, especially at first. But Middleton is a fitness columnist for the publication, so it does make sense that she'd want to use her own column.

In her latest piece, she not only confirmed her pregnancy, but also got very real about how she felt during her first trimester. "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine," she wrote (via Hello!).

She also related that she had many concerns about what she'd be able to do in terms of her fitness routine. According to People, she wrote, "This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered." Middleton continued to note that she wondered if she would be able to fully engage in sports such as tennis and swimming while she's pregnant.

Middleton does say that's she's been doing well throughout the first months of her pregnancy. She noted that she hasn't experienced any morning sickness, which is unlike her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, who notably experienced Hyperemesis Gravidarum during her three pregnancies, per People. Despite the mom-to-be's fitness concerns, she is still working out, which has actually been a positive experience for her. She let her readers know:

I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery ... And ensure that post-baby, my old favorite jeans will still fit eventually!

This will be the first child for both Middleton and Matthews.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton was rumored to be pregnant back in April. According to an article from The Sun on April 22, she told her family members about the good news after the 12-week scan. A source, who is described as a "friend," told the publication that Kate Middleton "could not have been more delighted" about her sister having a baby. The source also claimed that the Duchess was the first person, after Matthews, to hear about the news.

The Sun's report came shortly before Middleton's royal sister welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, into the world on April 23. So, it's very likely that the whole family was in high spirits over all of the baby news.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, this will be the first child for the newlyweds. Middleton and Matthews, a financier, got married on May 20, 2017 at an ancient English church, per USA Today. According to royal reporter Richard Kay of the Daily Mail, the couple got engaged in July 2016 after dating on and off since 2012.

The church for the pair's nuptials was located near Carole and Michael Middleton's, her parents, Bucklebury home. Her wedding ceremony also saw plenty of familiar royal faces in attendance. Of course, her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, was there, as was her husband Prince William. Prince Harry also attended, but he notably went to the church service without then-girlfriend Meghan Markle (who attended a later reception for the couple, per Express).

Middleton also had her adorable niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in her wedding party as a bridesmaid and page boy. Even though she's not a royal herself, the mom-to-be's wedding was basically a royal affair.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seeing as though she's finally confirmed the new herself, any speculation about the couple's growing family can come to an end. And now, fans can express their well-wishes for Middleton and Matthews' incredibly happy news.