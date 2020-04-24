As if 2020 hasn't already been a major doozy for you, there's still more coming — because Pluto retrograde 2020 is beginning on April 25, and it's here to help us dive into the deepest parts of ourselves for nearly six months, all the way through Oct. 4. Each zodiac sign will be faced with taking an inward journey over the course of this transit, but some signs will be in for some earth-shattering shifts in the way they think and feel.

Pluto is the planet of transformations, and it rules over our subconscious, our shadow sides, and our most taboo secrets. When this planet takes one of its annual backspins, we feel the effects on a large-scale level. But we also feel the shifts internally — and using this opportunity to reflect on our deepest issues and subconscious feelings is necessary for our growth.

"When Pluto is retrograde, we have the ability to reassess our desires and step away from manipulative tactics or power struggles," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "We will transform and grow if we let go of the need to control." Pluto's influence often makes us desire control and power, but during its retrograde period, the best thing we can do is surrender to the changes that are stirring within all of us.

Pluto retrograde is always intense, but there are a few signs that will be particularly impacted by its transformational qualities this year. Check out the zodiac signs most affected by Pluto retrograde and see if your sign is in store for some big shifts in 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Pluto retrograde is offering you some major breakthroughs when it comes to building your career and forming an alliance with people in your field, Aries. "Power struggles at work are winding down, allowing you to work cooperatively with others," Stardust says. The challenges and frustrations that you face at work over the coming months might not be easy, but they're clearing the path for you to move forward with a renewed sense of clarity — and that will make you all the more powerful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pluto retrograde is testing your boundaries and pushing you to the limits when it comes to facing your subconscious issues and psychic development, Gem. "Your intuition is strong now, giving you the courage to find the power within to change," Stardust says. During this period, it's going to be extra important to trust your instinct, as your intuitive senses are on point. Using esoteric practices and mystical arts to get in touch with your higher self can help you on your path.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your entire foundations are shifting during this Pluto retrograde period, and you're traveling to the root and heart of who you are and what you need in order to feel secure in your life, Libra. "You’re transforming your home life, allowing you to evolve your mindset," Stardust says. While embracing change is never easy, this process is initiating a shift in the way you approach life and your closest relationships — and will give you the confidence you need to make strides and overcome longstanding issues that have gotten in the way of your freedom in the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The changes that Pluto retrograde is catalyzing within you, Cap, relate directly to the root of who you are and how you view yourself — and this kind of deep self-reflection and analysis can feel really intense. "You’re second guessing and questioning the desires and passions you’ve worked so hard to achieve," Stardust says. You'll likely find yourself analyzing who you are and what makes you tick — that's OK. You'll emerge with a new sense of self and a deeper form of confidence and commitment in the path you've chosen.