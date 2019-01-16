Guys, it's less than a month until Valentine's day. Wow. Another annual event designed to make you spend too much cash while potentially feeling low-key crappy. But this year may be your year babes. The year you you remember forever. Yes, this may be the year you pop the big question: "Do you want to marry me? Because Poundland is selling engagement rings, so it seems like the right time."

I DO! OMG no, you're crying.

This year's showmance season is not only an opportunity to pick up one of those skanky old greeting cards that companies take all of your hard earned dough in exchange for. No y'all, it is an opportunity for you to chain yourself to another human for the rest of your life. OMG cute.

For the humble price of — you guessed it — £1, you can get yourself a flipping engagement ring. And, to make things even better, there are OPTIONS. Four to be precise. The rings are available in different-coloured stones made from our old pal Cubic Zirconia. The stones available are faux ruby, faux topaz, and, of course, the king of the gemstones, faux diamond. The ruby and topaz ones come with a silver-coloured band, whereas the diamond provides you with the option to have a silver OR gold band. What a time to be alive.

Poundland

Of particular note is the cute AF faux ruby, which is heart shaped and will therefore definitely give you more of a chance of slashing those divorce odds.

Poundland

And guys, to top it all off, the rings come in cute AF heart-shaped boxes! If that isn't enough to get you creasing with excitement, I don't know what is! Go out immediately and buy one for all of your favourite mates RN.

Poundland has been killing it in recent years, especially in the love and romance department. For example, did you know that Poundland sells vibrators as well? Erm, y'all, it's about to be a pretty lit night for you and your newly betrothed, all for less than the cost of a coffee.

OK, so did you know that the average cost of an engagement ring in the UK is more than £1,000? Sorry, how many months rent is that? Jesus. As The Independent reports, a survey conducted by William May of 2,250 people found that the price people were willing to spend, on average, was £1,471. Shudder. Not being funny but... y'all, is that really what love is about? Spunking an exorbitant amount of cash on a flipping piece of jewellery that you can put on Instagram so your followers know that your partner loves you more than theirs love them? Call me cynical, but TBH I absolutely am.

These super-cheap engagement rings may seem a bit gimicky and, yes, even looking at one of them is turning my finger green, but you know what? True love is invaluable, and impossible to monetise. So why not save your precious pennies and get a ring that says "I love you, almost as much as I love a bargain,"?