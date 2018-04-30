Last Monday during the French president and first lady's visit in D.C., the White House's South Lawn got a new living addition. But now, people are noticing that the tree Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron planted is suddenly not in the same place anymore. Photos of the two presidents planting the tree together were unexpected enough — but the fact that the little oak sapling has disappeared makes things even stranger. Who knows, maybe there's a mystery afoot.

Your first thought might be that the sapling was stolen. Considering the White House lawn is heavily secured from the public, though, it's unlikely. The reason why you don't see the tree anymore could actually be a lot more boring. Chances are, it was simply moved to a more appropriate or fitting spot on the grounds. Now, just a lighter patch of grass is left neatly in its place. Photos taken by Yuri Gripas of Reuters were some of the first to prove the tree is definitely not there anymore, Newsweek reported.

Still, people are determined to figure out its new whereabouts. As the Associated Press so aptly confirmed in a tweet on Sunday, "A mystery is brewing." The White House, so far, has not offered an explanation to the public. One way or another, hopefully that tree's thriving wherever it is.

