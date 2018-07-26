The unique bond between grandchildren and their grandparents is extremely special. It's no wonder Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are reportedly doted on by her parents, Carole and Michael. In fact, the latest reports suggest that Prince George and Princess Charlotte keep Kate's mum company at work. How adorable!

It's widely known how William and Kate are raising their children in a "close-knit, carefree family," as reported by the Daily Mail, with the newspaper noting that the late Princess Diana strove to provide a similar environment for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The children are reportedly also close to their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The newspaper even reports that Carole takes George and Charlotte to her party planning business — Party Pieces — where they play shopkeepers and stun customers in the process.

I mean, it's not everyday you walk into a store to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte behind the counter, with their grandmother on the sidelines apparently handing them sweets. William and Kate are extremely close with the Middletons, that it's thought that the families recently vacationed together in Mustique, according to Woman & Home.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This closeness to Kate's family is one of the many ways in which the Cambridges seem to strive for their children to have as normal a childhood as possible. For instance, five-year-old George may attend private school at Thomas's Battersea in South West London, but his mother and father are often the ones doing the school runs themselves. The Mail even reports that "Kate was seen dropping off her son the morning after she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis." The report adds that their life in Kensington Palace is just as hectic, "with children running around the kitchen and Capital Radio playing loudly each morning as everyone gets ready for the school run."

Looking at William and Harry now, it seems obvious how much of an effect their upbringing still has on their lives. Speaking to Newsweek in 2017, the children's uncle Prince Harry spoke of how maintaining an "ordinary life" is of great importance, taught to him by his late mother. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people," he explains.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping." He also insinuates that he'd follow in his big brother's footsteps when it comes to raising kids, saying "I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too."

William and Harry are certainly pushing the Royal family in the right direction. And that all started with Prince Charles really. Even though Charles reportedly "struggled to please his parents and to fill a role that was against his nature," as claimed by Vanity Fair, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did enrol him in school rather than being privately tutored, reportedly in an effort "to put Charles in a normal environment."

YouTube

It's arguably all down to how Queen Elizabeth has managed to adapt and flow with the times. It's definitely something to marvel at, as Harry did during an interview with Katie Couric of ABC in 2012: "She's managed to get the family to move with the times, and I think that's incredibly important," he says. "You can't get stuck in an old-age situation when everything else around you is changing. So you have to go with it." There's no doubt that the next generation of royals will follow suit.