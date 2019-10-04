Following his statement denouncing several British newspapers for the "false and malicious" media harassment against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, it was revealed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has launched a lawsuit over alleged phone hacking against the publishers of The Daily Mirror and The Sun. Buckingham Palace has confirmed the filings on behalf of Harry, according to the BBC, regarding the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages. Bustle has reached out to The Sun and The Daily Mirror for comment, but did not hear back.

According to ITV royals reporter Chris Ship, Prince Harry filed legal proceedings at the High Court in late September against the owner of two of the biggest tabloids in the U.K. As reported by The Guardian, Harry and Meghan have four months after initial filing to decide whether or not to proceed with a lawsuit.

Harry's filings come soon after he and Meghan filed a suit against the The Mail on Sunday, and another suit against its parent company Associated Newspapers on Oct. 1, for an alleged invasion of privacy. In a statement published on their official website, Harry claimed that Meghan has endured a "ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly stated that they've had enough of the alleged harassment, alleged "misuse of private information," and alleged "infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 018," as per Harry's statement. "There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda," the Duke's statement continued, "specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

