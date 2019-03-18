The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child, but this past weekend, the two honored a different royal baby. On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a christening for Zara Tindall's daughter Lena Elizabeth Tindall, according to E! News. The christening took place in St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, and the soon-to-be parents arrived unexpectedly in the small town for the event. As E! reported, Prince Harry wore a simple navy suit, while Markle opted for an elegant Dior coat and beret. The couple weren't the only royals who appeared at the event to support the family. Queen Elizabeth II was in attendance, as were Zara's parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.

Lena is the second child of Zara, who is Prince Harry's cousin, and her husband Mike Tindall. Zara gave birth to Lena on June 18, 2018, as reported by The Telegraph. Buckingham Palace announced the birth in a statement, which read:

"Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9 lbs 3oz. This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. "

In July 2018, Michael revealed Lena's early months were going well in an interview with People. "So far, so good. I can’t complain,” he told the publication. "Lena eats, sleeps. She’s doing really well — it’s been brilliant so far." The father was spotted leaving the ceremony holding Lena in her christening gown, according to People.

The Tindall family reportedly named Prince Harry the godfather, keeping with family tradition, according to People. Prince William is godfather to the couple's oldest child, Mia Tindall, who is 5 years old.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were notably absent from the christening, but the couple likely remained in London for royal duties. On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton honored The Irish Guard with shamrocks, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.

Markle and Prince Harry may be new godparents, but the couple will welcome a child of their own soon. In October 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a first child via the Kensington Palace Twitter. The statement did not include a due date for the baby, revealing only that Markle was expecting for Spring 2019.

However, the mother-to-be may have already made her last formal public appearance before giving birth. On Thursday, Markle attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster abbey, and there are reportedly no further events on her calendar, as per E! News.

The next few months will be busy for the Prince Harry and Markle. In addition to preparing to welcome their child, the couple are expected to formally divide Kensington Palace, and establish their own household. Markle will continue her work as patron of the National Theater, and Prince Harry will likely continue his philanthropic responsibilities as well. However, it's won't long now until the most important event in their calendar is a christening ceremony for their own baby.