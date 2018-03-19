Seeing as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is on the horizon, it's no surprise that there's a new detail about the pair's big event released every day. The very latest on the royal wedding front has to do with a very important pre-wedding decision. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have a prenup, according to the Daily Mail, because Harry reportedly didn't want to sign one. A Daily Mail source went on to say that there's a really good reason for the reported move. (Bustle reached out to a rep for Kensington Palace who had no comment.)

It didn't seem like a prenuptial agreement between Harry and Markle was ever truly in the cards for them, as the publication reported. According to a source, who is credited as being a friend of Harry's, "There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup." They added, "He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything."

If true, that sounds like a fair reason to refuse a pre-nup. It's likely that the decision is being presented as being up to the prince because of his status as a member of the royal family and his large fortune. The Daily Mail reported that Harry's net worth is around $42 million. Although, Markle probably wouldn't be hurting for the royal family's fortune, as she's done just fine for herself on the money front. The publication went on to say that her fortune, from her acting career, is around $5.6 million.

Anyway, not having a prenup isn't be out of line with royal tradition. As the Daily Mail went on to note, neither Prince Charles (with his marriage to the late Princess Diana) nor Prince William went through with a prenuptial agreement before their weddings.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, it's not as though this is a royal tradition held elsewhere around the world. For one example, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden reportedly signed an agreement with her husband, Prince Daniel, before their 2010 wedding, per The Local. Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary also reportedly signed a pre-nuptial agreement in advance of their 2004 wedding (and were said to have amended the details in it after their nuptials), according to The Daily Telegraph.

It seems like Harry's prenup decision might be more in line with a British trend than anything else. As Us Weekly reported when the pair's engagement was first announced in November 2017, attorney Julian Hawkhead not only noted that the prince would be unlikely to sign an agreement because of his family's past examples, but would also be unlikely because it's not as common a practice in the United Kingdom. Hawkhead told the publication "They [pre-nuptial agreements] do not have the same weight as the Hollywood prenups and divorces you may read about all the time nor will they include penalty clauses for bad behavior."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Besides this reported decision, Harry and Markle have been incredibly busy preparing for their wedding. On March 6, the bride-to-be took a major step in order to prepare for her new role in the British Royal Family. According to E! News, the former actor was baptized in a private ceremony performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Archbishop later revealed a bit about the special event in an interview with ITV News. Although, he couldn't say too much, he said that the ceremony was "beautiful, sincere, and very moving."

The pair also reached another milestone in advance of their wedding on March 14. According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth gave her formal consent to the couple's marriage. Because of the Succession of the Crown Act 2013, the first six people in line to the throne (which includes Harry, at fifth in line to the crown) need the monarch's permission to marry in order to retain all titles, as the article stated.

Harry and Markle have been quite busy in preparation for their big day. And now, it seems like one of the only things left for them to do is say their "I do's" during what will be an undoubtedly amazing ceremony on May 19.