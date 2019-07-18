Weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially split from Prince William and Kate Middleton's foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have forged ahead on their own foundation path. According to People, the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation has been revealed, and it has some clear ties back to the royal couple's well-established brand.

On July 18, People reported that the name of Harry and Markle's new foundation ties back to the name of their dukedom, as it is to be called "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." As the publication continued to note, the couple is seemingly taking a cue from their independent Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, which they unveiled in April.

Seeing as the two were originally granted the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth upon their wedding day and the fact that they have made great use of the "Sussex Royal" name before, it makes sense that they'd go with this straightforward route when it comes to their foundation's name. This update comes almost a month after it was reported that Markle and Harry had officially split from The Royal Foundation, which was the joint charity they had with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as E! News noted.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed on June 20 that the "Fab Four" had parted ways and released a statement to E! News which read,

"Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together."

Their statement went on to describe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to focus on charitable causes that "better align" with their individual household. They said,

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kensington Palace has not yet announced which specific causes they will be focusing on. However, it's likely that some of the charities and causes that Harry and Markle already support, such as those having to do with women's rights, eliminating the use of landmines around the world, and conservation efforts, may be embraced by their new Sussex Royal Foundation.

So, even though they haven't let fans know what specifically will fall under the new Sussex Royal label, you can rest assured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new foundation will encompass many of the causes that they hold dear.