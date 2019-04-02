It's a majorly exciting day for fans of the royal family, who will now be able to keep up with one of their favorite couples in a very modern way. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got an official Instagram account, which launched on Tuesday, April 2. The joint account was announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter, and you can follow along at @sussexroyal.

The first — and only — post on the new Instagram account includes a message from the royal couple:

"'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan"

It couldn't be a more perfect time for Markle and Harry to join social media with an account of their own, because a lot is going on in their personal lives right now that has fans curious — namely, the fact that Markle's due date is creeping up. Their first child will arrive very soon, and not long after that, they'll celebrate their first wedding anniversary, so what better time to begin their family's presence on Instagram?

