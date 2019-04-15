The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already support many charitable causes, and in lieu of baby shower gifts, they asked fans to give back to the community. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's virtual baby shower will make a real difference around the world, in part due to donations from supporters. In fact, it's already proving to have an impact.

Back on April 5, Markle and Prince Harry encouraged followers to donate as part of the #globalsussexbabyshower movement on Instagram. The campaign was spearheaded by royals fans who proposed a month-long fundraiser in April to welcome the royal baby. Prince Harry and Markle loved the idea and offered four additional organizations to consider supporting.

Then on Monday, April 15, the Sussex Royal account shared a baby shower fundraiser update on Instagram. The post included a picture of Prince Harry and Markle, as well as a message about the success of the campaign. The message read:

"Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organizations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action."

The post also included a personal thanks from Markle and Prince Harry. The caption continued, "Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much." Keeping with the baby shower theme, the organization's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted were focused on improving the lives of babies and young children around the world.

Each organization received considerable support from royal fans, and the royal pair outlined how these contributions will help each fulfill their mission. For example, the Lunchbox Fund provides nutritionally fortified food for at-risk children in South Africa, and they'll be able to supply an extra 100,000 meals for those in need because of the generosity of donors, according to the Sussex Royal Instagram. Meanwhile, the London-based Little Village provides baby kits for families in need with clothes, toys, and equipment. According to the post, the organization received a boost in monthly donations and a surge in volunteer applications that revitalized their team.

Markle and Prince Harry also encouraged donations to WellChild. WellChild helps children and young people with serious illness thrive at home, per the organization's website. The royals wrote, "WellChild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital." There's also Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty basic necessities, such as diapers or clothing. The organization received 5,000 donations in the form of cribs, books, backpacks, diapers, as well as monetary donations from around the world, according to the Sussex Instagram.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The new royal baby is due at the end of April, but the couple has opted to keep the birth private, according to The Telegraph. This means Markle and Prince Harry will not take the traditional photos in front of the Lindo Wing, and fans might have to wait several weeks to catch a glimpse of Baby Sussex. While they're waiting for those highly anticipated baby pics, fans can continue to show up for the meaningful organization's on the couple's virtual registry.