On the heels of Buckingham Palace's statement about the rumored birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, another update related to the Duke of Sussex has recently been released. According to E! News, Prince Harry has postponed his Amsterdam trip, that was originally set for May 8, which should, hopefully, help put an end to any of those lingering Baby Sussex rumors out there.

The Telegraph reported on May 3 that Harry's upcoming trip to Amsterdam on May 8 would be postponed, only days after the excursion was first announced. To announce the update, Buckingham Palace released a statement, in which they said that the visit on the 8th would be canceled due to "logistical planning." Their statement read:

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019."

Their statement went on to detail that the prince's trip to The Hague on the 9th would not be canceled, as the visit coincides with the opening of the Invictus Games, an organization that he founded in 2014. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, there's a good reason why the duke is still set on going to The Hague, even if it means missing out on some quality time with his growing family. Scobie tweeted, on May 1:

"It’s worth noting that this @invictusGamesNL trip has been in the works since last year. And if Harry has to go away for one night just after the birth, Meghan has mom Doria by her side (and other visitors soon-to-be en route!).”

Markle previously detailed to a crowd in Birkenhead in January that she was six months pregnant, which would signal a due date in late April or early May, per People. So, there's a good chance that Harry canceled his trip because his wife's due date may be on the later side, and thus, could fall on or near May 8. Since that was the date of his previously scheduled Amsterdam trip, it makes total sense that he would postpone the engagement, as he wouldn't want to take the chance that he'd miss the birth of his first child.

Thanks to the palace's previous royal baby update, and this recent trip postponement, it's clear that Markle hasn't given birth to the couple's baby just yet. On May 2, after speculation that the duchess had given birth went into overdrive, a representative for Buckingham Palace told CBS News that the royal baby "hasn't been born yet." It doesn't get any more clear than that.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

When the royal baby does finally arrive, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to take a more private approach to their birthing plan. On April 11, Buckingham Palace revealed to People that Markle and Harry will forego the typical post-birth photoshoot that Kate Middleton and Prince William are fond of. Their statement read:

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Even though Baby Sussex has not arrived just yet, rest assured that, whenever the little one is welcomed into the world, Markle and Harry will let royal watchers know about the happy news in due time.