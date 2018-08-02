If you're into the royals, and you're into cars, you'd better sit down. A listing for the car Prince Harry used to take Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding, has appeared on a used car website. Someone put the 33-year-old Duke of Sussex's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant up for sale on AutoTrader, and now this piece of royal history can be yours — for £71,900 GBP, or approximately $94,000 USD. People reports that Prince Harry’s used Audi is the same car he used to pick up his then girlfriend, and now wife and current Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, when the pair attended Pippa Middleton’s evening wedding reception in May 2017. With only 4,464 miles racked up on the clock, according to the BBC, many are wondering why Harry is selling a car that’s less than a year old.

Per AutoTrader, Prince Harry’s certified used vehicle boasts a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, and heated front and rear seats among other features, and the BBC reports that the car is now available at Derbyshire-based car dealership Overton Prestige. A spokesperson for the dealership told the BBC that “Due to data protection we can’t confirm who sold the vehicle but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year.”

People further notes that Prince Harry reportedly used the car in May 2017 to make the one-and-a-half hour trek from Middleton’s Englefield reception to pick up Markle in London, so she could return with him and enjoy the wedding festivities. Metro also notes that the car was reportedly used to pick up Markle from the airport when she would arrive in the UK for visits from her previous home in Canada before they were married.

With the sale of the 2017 Audi, many are wondering if Prince Harry might be in the market for a family-size vehicle in the coming months. Erin Baker, Editorial Director at AutoTrader told the BBC that the car has “low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?” He went on to speculate that “maybe he’s on the market for a bigger family car.” There’s no doubt that royal watchers near and far are wondering as to when the newly wedded pair might plan to start a family, and the sale of Prince Harry’s car has got folks all a-twitter and tweeting all sorts of speculations.

Regardless of whether the sale is prompted by impending family planning, or a desire for a more environmentally-friendly vehicle, or, heck, Prince Harry just doesn't need this particular car, surely the young royal couple has more than enough options.

Whatever they decide to do is completely their business. But for now, if you want to snag a little piece of royal history for yourself, and you can spare nearly $100,000, you can find the used Audi at the Derbyshire dealership — where it is still very much listed as available and for sale. Drive safe out there.