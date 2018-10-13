Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank got married on Friday, Oct. 12 in a lovely wedding ceremony. The next day on Oct. 13, the Royal Family released Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding portraits on and they are absolutely gorgeous. In an Oct. 13 tweet, the official Royal Family Twitter account posted an elegant photo of the family (including Queen Elizabeth II) in Windsor Castle's White Drawing room with the accompanying text:

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at Royal Lodge.

The family photo also includes Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York, and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince George of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. From Brooksbank's family, the photo includes his brother and best man Thomas, his mom Nicola, and his father George. The younger royals are the focus of the second wedding portrait released, which shows Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank posing with their wedding party of bridesmaids and page boys in the same room. It's very, very adorable and will make you want to say, "Aww."

The third wedding portrait shows Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank in a candid black-and-white moment: stealing a kiss in their Scottish state coach on the way back to Windsor Castle following the carriage precession, according to the Royal Family.

