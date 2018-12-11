Just a little over a week since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot, it seems like the newlyweds are in full honeymoon mode. On Tuesday, Chopra shared a new selfie with Jonas, and according to her caption, they're loving married life so far — especially since, as People reported, they're currently on vacation.

In the selfie, Jonas is responsible for holding the camera as the newly minted husband and wife pose together, with Chopra cuddled up beside him, smiling. Jonas seems to be holding a cigar, and it looks like they're enjoying some truly deserved relaxation after their wedding. It's hard to tell exactly where they're at in the photo, although People confirmed that they're in Oman after a pretty busy week of making appearances at Bumble events in New Delhi and even attending Isha Ambani's wedding in Udaipur on Friday.

"Marital bliss they say," Chopra wrote in her caption, along with heart eyes, kiss, and heart emojis.

It's no surprise that Jonas liked the photo, because it's a good one. It's easy to see that Jonas and Chopra are enjoying their new life as husband and wife so far, and being that most weddings can be pretty stressful, they're likely grateful to have the time off.

And aside from lounging like they're doing in this photo, Chopra and Jonas have been finding other ways to relax, like they did on Monday when Chopra watched Elf for the first time. It's hard to imagine that anyone on this earth hasn't seen the Will Ferrell Christmas classic, but there's good news: In a video that Jonas shared on Instagram from their movie date, it seemed like she was just as transfixed as the rest of us are by it.

As People reported earlier this month, Chopra and Jonas celebrated multiple wedding-related events starting with a traditional Mehendi ceremony. Jonas posted about the ceremony on Instagram, writing:

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

The Mehendi was followed by a Western wedding ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan that was officiated by Jonas' father. Since then, Jonas and Chopra have shared many of their wedding photos online, and it seems like they're having fun sharing their big day with the world.

After their whirlwind engagement and beautiful, elaborate wedding, it's good to see some of the quieter moments that Jonas and Chopra now get to share. It seems like their married life is everything they'd hoped it would be so far — and with any luck, they'll continue to share their adventures with their fans.