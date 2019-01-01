The extended Jonas clan continued their vacation in Switzerland through the New Year, and there are plenty of gorgeous pictures to prove it. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' New Year's photos are nothing short of magical — it looks like the newlyweds had a lovely first holiday season as husband and wife.

Chopra shared a couple of photos of her and Jonas kissing, possibly as the clock struck midnight in their time zone. It looks like they spent New Year's Eve amid plenty of other partygoers, based on the massive crowd behind them in the pictures.

Jonas also shared a video of their New Year's celebration in the Swiss village of Verbier. His clip shows clouds of smoke, cheering crowds, and, of course, him sharing another kiss with his wife.

After everything the two of them have done this year — most notably, their gorgeous, elaborate wedding in India — the newlyweds' Swiss vacation is more than deserved. And the fact that they're traveling with Frankie, along with Joe and his fiancée, shows how important family is to them.

And despite the wealth of gorgeous wedding photos the two of them have on store, neither of them posted a "Top 9" Instagram collage, for a totally valid reason. Nick posted another Instagram video encouraging his followers to "live in the moment," rather than focusing on creating an Instagram-perfect life.

The newlyweds, along with Frankie and Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and some other pals, have been in Switzerland for a few days now. The group has shared plenty of photos of them skiing, enjoying mountain views, and just generally goofing off with each other.

It also looks like there were no New Year's Day hangovers to speak of, at least among the men of the group. The three Jonas brothers who were on the trip (Kevin wasn't there) went on a New Year's Day hike through the Swiss mountains.

Joe also shared a photo of himself enjoying some Champagne on New Year's Eve, wearing a pair of fuzzy earmuffs for good measure. The DNCE singer also shared another clip of the New Year's crowd from the festivities in Switzerland, too.

And on New Year's Eve, the two Jonas couples enjoyed a shotski, in their ski gear and all.

Before the ski trip, the Jonas family (again, minus Kevin, his wife and their kids) gathered in England to celebrate Christmas. The siblings' parents, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., were present for the festivities, too, as was Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra, E! News noted.

Based on Chopra's New Year's and Christmas Instagram posts, it's clear how happy she is to be a part of the Jonas family. She captioned her New Year's photo, "From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone!" And on her Christmas Instagram post, she wrote, "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas." The similarity of the captions emphasizes how happy she is to join in with the other family members and to be a part of the big, loving group.