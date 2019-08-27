The Jonas Brothers' return has blessed the fandom with new music, and, as a result, they've been nominated for (and won) awards. Of course, they've attended award shows to collect those accolades. Their comeback also means that the J-Sisters — the self-declared nickname for their wives — are now a thing. Unfortunately, Priyanka Chopra missed the VMA's, but she photoshopped herself in for the Jonas Brothers' moment.

If she couldn't be there with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas to support their favorite musical trio, Priyanka's latest Instagram post is a close second. Considering how well things are going for Nick, Joe, and Kevin, there will probably be more award shows in their future; i.e. additional opportunities for another J Sisters appearance.

The Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker" took home the award for Best Pop Video, which was a super exciting achievement, but that wasn't the most-talked-about Jonas Brothers moment from the night. At point, the guys kissed their wives, but Nick was just standing there in the middle smiling in Chopra's absence, inexplicably wearing a turtleneck in August.

Chopra photoshopped herself into the photo to accompany her hubsand. In her caption, she wrote, "I’m always with you @nickjonas @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker." And, honestly, her viral moment is arguably better than actually being there in person. It is just too funny. And who wouldn't be a "sucker" for a meme that's this premium?

As expected, her Instagram followers had lots of praise for the hilariously photoshopped picture. Many people described it as "epic." Another told her that "this is so funny and sweet."

One follower even joked, "Haters will say it's photoshop. What can we expect of people who are unaware of Priyanka's telepathic abilities. One moment she is in New York. You blink and she will be in in Bombay... Queen of Hogwarts."

One fan declared, "This queen is unbelievable I am stanning the queen right now." Another commented, "This is so sweet. I love how supportive the wives are. I'm here for the J Sisters." Isn't everyone? There is always an excited reaction when the three wives get together, even if it's just via photoshop.

Plus, Priyanka's post allowed her to change the narrative of an already-viral moment of Nick fifth wheeling. Not that there is anything wrong with fifth wheeling. It's just cool two get two distinctly different memes from the same moment.

The first meme was a big hit on Twitter.

Nick Was Such A Mood

In all honesty, Nick's life is pretty great. He is in a happy marriage, he's close with his brothers, and he just won a VMA. Even though he was standing alone for a few seconds, he actually has a good thing going these days.

Fans Related To Nick In That Moment

Who hasn't been there though? Single or not, sometimes can be tough to be surrounded by affectionate couples.

Viewers Felt Bad For Nick

How. Awkward. But again, not the worst thing that's ever happened in the world.

Nick's Moment Made People Nostalgic

Nick was the odd one out in a very public way, but this moment reminded people of some less high profile times in their own lives.

Now, it's time for Frankie Jonas to get in on the photoshop action and turn this into yet another meme. Two just isn't enough.