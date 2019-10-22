Now that Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is planning his wedding to longtime boyfriend Ian Jordan, he's getting a few pointers from someone who really knows what she's talking about: Priyanka Chopra, whose 2018 wedding consisted of multiple celebrations in two different countries. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown revealed Chopra gave him wedding advice that actually goes against popular opinion (or at least against the onslaught of opinions thrown her way when she married Nick Jonas last December).

"She said, 'Do it, and do it quick. Don't linger,'" Brown recalled, which certainly seemed to work for Chopra and Jonas, who tied the knot less than a year after their relationship began. Even so, Chopra's advice certainly defies a lot of the buzz around her wedding to Jonas, since many people criticized them for getting married so quickly — although they've continued to prove everyone's skepticism wrong as they near their one-year anniversary.

Brown also joked that Chopra made him question whether or not he and Jordan should move up their wedding date, adding, "She gave me a whole bunch of tips, like, 'This is how you plan an epic wedding,' and I was just taking notes like you won't believe. I was literally taking notes after her husband's concert." Brown and his fiancé attended the Jonas Brothers' Los Angeles show earlier this week, which included a backstage meet-and-greet with Jonas and Chopra.

After eight years together, Brown popped the question to Jordan in May 2018 at a party that his partner originally thought was a birthday celebration. And in an interview with The Knot last June, he revealed they plan to get married on Oct. 10, 2020 and already rented out Merv Griffin Estate in Palm Springs.

The couple wants all their college friends and family members (including the reality star's relatives from Jamaica and Cuba) in attendance, but Brown explained to The Knot, "It’s not like people are down the street, and his family, they’re working class people from Maine, so we want to give everyone more than enough time." He may not be following Chopra's advice about moving quickly, but he's got nearly a year left to put the rest of her "epic" tips into action.