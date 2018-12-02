There couldn't be a more appropriate way for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to begin their marriage than with an evening of song and dance. On Sunday, Dec. 2, Priyanka Chopra shared a wedding Instagram about her pre-wedding Sangeet, a traditional Indian celebration that the happy couple adapted to include singing and dancing performances from both sides of their families.

It's been a busy few days for the couple. Their Christian wedding ceremony reportedly took place on Saturday, while their Hindu ceremony is set for Sunday. However, Chopra still took a moment to share a video and a few photos from the festivities on social media, including the gold sari she wore and a snapshots of the extravagant dances and songs the two families performed. On Instagram, Chopra included a video of the Sangeet pre-wedding ceremony. It shows both her and Jonas' families facing off on stage with elaborate performances, including costumes and set pieces.

According to E! News, the couple's friends and family gathered at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The publication also reported that each team created a stage performance that told the story of how Chopra and Jonas met. The event seemed to be a highlight of the wedding ceremonies thus far. "It all began as a song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a fierce celebration of love," Chopra wrote on Instagram. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritual..and to see what each side had put together."

In addition to the video, Chopra also shared a slideshow of photos. The pictures show the couple holding hands and smiling, as well as other moments from the show. Everyone looks to be having a great time, which E! News confirmed. "Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances," an anonymous source told the publication. On Instagram, Chopra discussed how meaningful the pre-wedding ceremony was for both families. Her caption continued:

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, for the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for the four our families and friends..#grateful"

Jonas has not yet shared his own memories from the Sangeet on social media, but the star was likely right at home performing during the ceremony. The Close singer did post pictures from the Mehendi on Instagram, another tradition that is part of an Indian wedding. "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," he wrote. "And so planning our wedding as an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

Chopra and Jonas first met in 2016, according to Harper's Bazaar. The two went on to make their first public appearance together in May 2017, when they attended the Met Gala. However, they denied the relationship for a few more months until Jonas confirmed the romance on Instagram in June. Jonas proposed to Chopra a month later in July, after reports that the singer closed down a Tiffany's store to purchase an engagement ring, according to People.

It's clear that Jonas and Chopra are crazy about each other, and it sounds like both ceremonies have gone well so far. The wedding festivities aren't over for the Jonas and Chopra families, and it's possible fans could get more updates on social media. The two stars are going to sing and dance their way to happily ever after, and that seems only right for the talented couple.