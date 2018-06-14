If there's one thing you can definitively say about the royal family, it's that they sure know how to dress their tushies off. You'd think that royals wouldn't even dare to repeat an outfit like we mere mortals. That is, until Queen Elizabeth basically rewore her royal wedding outfit, a small chance that maybe, just maybe, Her Majesty is like one of us.

Settling into her new life as a British aristocrat quite nicely, Meghan Markle has been making her rounds. Recently spotted without her Prince Charming (or Prince William, or Kate Middleton), Markle had her first solo royal engagement with the Queen. Naturally, Her Majesty and her daughter-in-law were clothed in garments that made them worthy of a high fashion magazine cover. But Queen Elizabeth's garb just may give royal wedding watchers some serious déjà vu.

The duo were spotted in Chesire, England, partaking in a full day of royal engagements that included attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mersey Gateway bridge and watching a performance by children from the Andrew Curphey Theatre Company. As much as the outing is about Markle getting some quality alone time with the Queen, it's about their impeccable fashion choices— and Her Majesty possibly breaking out her royal wedding attire for one last hoorah.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you recall Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's day of nuptial bliss, Queen Elizabeth was front and center in a lime green silk tweed coat by Stewart Parvin. Of course, the head royal wouldn't be without a jazzy headpiece, so a coordinating hat by Angela Kelly was a must.

A daring fashionista in her own right, the bright ensemble fell in line with the Queen's usual, as she's been known to rock every bold hue in the rainbow spectrum during her rule. Perhaps, Her Majesty has a certain liking for lively greens, as she wore the bright hue while recently accompanying Markle.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Queen Elizabeth practically wore the same outfit as she did the day she watched her grandson utter "I Do". Well, her Chesire outfit isn't a spot on match, but it's close enough that she almost repeated outfits.

Once again, she wore a Stewart Parvin coat, a festive coverup for her floral-print dress. But this time, the Queen swapped her lime hat with fuzzy purple accents for a Rachel Trevor Morgan number that featured a lone floral accessory. Completing the look with a black handbag and her gucci loafers, the Queen proved yet again that bold color choices are the way to go.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle must have gotten the Queen's memo to do a royal wedding repeat, because she took to the streets wearing the same designer that made her a vision in white on her big day. Sticking by the Queen's side, Markle wore an off-white Givenchy dress with caped shoulders designed by Clare Waight Keller. Cinched at the waist was a skinny black belt bearing the Givenchy logo that made her look incredibly chic. To top the sophisticated ensemble off, Markle wore Sarah Flint heels and carried a little black clutch.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If it wasn't obvious before, Markle and the Queen may have just subtly told the world who their favorite designers are, and you've got to appreciate that kind of brand loyalty. Her Majesty isn't exactly an outfit repeater, but even if she did wear her royal wedding ensemble again, no one could judge her. When you're at the top of the royal food chain, you can do as you please. So, if you want to wear lime green outfits that basically look the same over and over again, that's exactly what you do.