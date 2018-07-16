Ever since Netflix's Queer Eye reboot first careened into our streaming queues earlier this year, fans have latched onto Jonathan Van Ness' style tips. Of course, the fashion guru has to glean his own wardrobe inspo from somewhere, too. Turns out, Jonathan Van Ness is taking fashion inspiration from the royal family. At least, that's what Queer Eye's resident hair expert told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview, published Monday, July 16.

Now, those familiar with the ultra-sophisticated ensembles worn by pretty much any and all members of Britain's beloved royal family know there's certainly a boatload of inspiration from which to choose from. That being said, the royal family member who seems to be setting the tone for Van Ness' latest personal look-book probably isn't the one fans might expect. Instead of declaring his adoration of Meghan Markle's stylish looks or Queen Elizabeth's colorful ensembles, Van Ness told ET that he's focused on Prince Louis.

Per the outlet's report, Van Ness spoke to ET during the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. over the weekend, where he shared his thoughts on Queer Eye co-star Karamo Brown's upcoming wedding. The wedding is reportedly slated for October of next year, according to some comments Brown and his fiancé made to Yahoo last month. But, even with a year and change to go before his friend's big day, Van Ness, it would seem, is already planning his outfit. "I just want to wear, like, a really cute little, like, Prince Charles outfit [to the wedding]," Van Ness told ET.

And, as much as fans might love to see Van Ness' take on the 69-year-old grandfather's markedly stately wardrobe come to fruition when Brown walks down the aisle next year, ET's accompanying report pointed out that the star likely meant Prince Louis, not his grandfather. "I want to wear a little, like, white cute little frock. Did you see the christening gown?" Van Ness told ET, clearly referencing Prince Louis' picture-perfect christening look (which Kensington Palace released this past Sunday, July 15).

Suffice to say, it sounds like Van Ness did see photos of the littlest Royal's big day, and he was absolutely smitten. So much so that he told ET he'd like to model his wedding look for Brown's nuptials after baby Louis' christening ensemble, though he recognized that, without some alterations, the gown's current proportions probably wouldn't be the right fit. "I want a 31-year-old, six-foot tall version of the christening gown," he said, adding, "I need one!"

Whether or not Van Ness will actually be donning a Prince Louis-inspired outfit at Brown's wedding remains to be seen, but the fact that he's already thinking about his ensemble does make sense, considering the fact that Brown might've elected him to be his ring bearer. As ET noted in its report, Brown broke the supposed "ring bearer" news to the outlet during a conversation last month. "It's funny because Jonathan keeps telling me, I said, 'Do you want to be my best man?'" Brown told ET, recounting some previous conversation with Van Ness. "And he's like, 'No, I want to be your ring bearer, your little ring girl.' I'm like, 'OK, honey, you can be my ring girl, whatever you want.'"

Van Ness, for his part, wasn't aware he'd snagged the ring-bearing title until his conversation with ET over the weekend. "This is news to me — pink carpet news!" he told the outlet, though, naturally, he couldn't contain his enthusiasm about the possibility. "I'm so excited," Van Ness continued, "I would be so honored to be a ring bearer. I want to be a ring bearer."

So, who else is crossing their fingers for a Van Ness-trademarked ring bearer ensemble culled straight from the Royal closet? If the style expert doesn't debut his Prince Louis-inspired look at Brown's wedding, here's hoping fans get a glimpse of something like it when Queer Eye returns for season three.