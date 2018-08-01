There are a myriad of places for you to snag your beauty must-haves. From Sephora to Ulta to your local Target or CVS, there's basically a makeup counter on every corner now. The one place you should be shopping but aren't? QVC Beauty. Yes, QVC, and no, this is not a joke. The television network that you may know from spending summers at your grandmother's house is well, no longer your grandmother's shopping network when it comes to beauty. From major brands to deep discounts, you really shouldn't be sleeping on QVC.

You see, the shopping network is more than just a place to shop when watching television. If you haven't been to their website, you may have missed the long list of beauty brands are now sold via QVC. From IT Cosmetics to Dr. Jart+ to Tarte Cosmetics, there are major beauty finds on the website, and there's also money to be saved.

Not only does QVC's beauty brands rival those of an Ulta store, but you've got payment options that you wouldn't have at a traditional brick and mortar retailer. From splitting up the cost into three or four payments via their Easy Pay system or direct discounts on amazing products, you'll be bummed you haven't been shopping here longer.

What does QVC have to offer that you should be shopping?

QVC Tatcha The Water Cream $68 QVC You're shook, right? Yes, Tatcha is available on QVC, and their best-selling The Water Cream is one of the items. The best part? You can break the price down into payments if the $68 price tag is a bit too steep right now. Buy Now

QVC OUAI Hair Oil $28 QVC Clearly, Jen Atkin doesn't have anything against shopping QVC. Her line of hair products is available at the retailer. Buy Now

QVC Philosophy Super-Size Purity Made Simple Cleanser $55 QVC Can't get enough cleanser? Purity Made Simple is a favorite of many, and not only can you get a jumbo size at QVC, but you can also add it to auto-delivery so you never run out! Buy Now

If you thought QVC was only for those days when you went to visit your grandma, times are changing. With massive beauty brands, flexible payments, and auto-delivery, QVC might just be the new destination for beauty.