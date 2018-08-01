QVC's Beauty Section Is Low Key Lit & You Should Be Shopping It ASAP
There are a myriad of places for you to snag your beauty must-haves. From Sephora to Ulta to your local Target or CVS, there's basically a makeup counter on every corner now. The one place you should be shopping but aren't? QVC Beauty. Yes, QVC, and no, this is not a joke. The television network that you may know from spending summers at your grandmother's house is well, no longer your grandmother's shopping network when it comes to beauty. From major brands to deep discounts, you really shouldn't be sleeping on QVC.
You see, the shopping network is more than just a place to shop when watching television. If you haven't been to their website, you may have missed the long list of beauty brands are now sold via QVC. From IT Cosmetics to Dr. Jart+ to Tarte Cosmetics, there are major beauty finds on the website, and there's also money to be saved.
Not only does QVC's beauty brands rival those of an Ulta store, but you've got payment options that you wouldn't have at a traditional brick and mortar retailer. From splitting up the cost into three or four payments via their Easy Pay system or direct discounts on amazing products, you'll be bummed you haven't been shopping here longer.
What does QVC have to offer that you should be shopping?
Tatcha
You're shook, right? Yes, Tatcha is available on QVC, and their best-selling The Water Cream is one of the items. The best part? You can break the price down into payments if the $68 price tag is a bit too steep right now.
OUAI
Clearly, Jen Atkin doesn't have anything against shopping QVC. Her line of hair products is available at the retailer.
BECCA Cosmetics
Even QVC understands the appeal of Champagne Pop (and the rest of BECCA's incredible highlighters).
Clarisonic
Yes! Clarisonic is available at QVC, and this ultra pretty blue floral one comes with a Tatcha Cleanser. Plus, you'll be able to pay in installments of only $24.64 a month.
GlamGlow
Want to try a gaggle of GLAMGLOW? QVC has the hook up for you.
Briogeo
It's not all skin care and makeup over at QVC. You can also snag some major hair care products as well like this Briogeo deep conditioning mask.
Sigma
Was $125; Now $100
Need makeup brushes? Not only does QVC offer Sigma Beauty, but they've got a price reduction to boot!
Philosophy
Can't get enough cleanser? Purity Made Simple is a favorite of many, and not only can you get a jumbo size at QVC, but you can also add it to auto-delivery so you never run out!
Dr. Jart
Not only can you get these Dr. Jart masks, but the set of 5 is actually more affordable at QVC than at Sephora.
First Aid Beauty
Snag this mega-sized Ultra Repair Cream that you can't get at Ulta or Sephora and in the process snag a mini size as well!
If you thought QVC was only for those days when you went to visit your grandma, times are changing. With massive beauty brands, flexible payments, and auto-delivery, QVC might just be the new destination for beauty.