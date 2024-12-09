2024 is quickly coming to an end. That being said, it wouldn’t be right to go into a new year without first recognizing all of the innovative, industry-disrupting beauty product launches that left a mark over the past 12 months.

The hairstyling sector, for one, got some major upgrades. Just when you thought your at-home hair routine couldn’t get any better, four different brands — Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern, Mane, L’Oreal, and ghd — dropped game-changing tools. Pattern’s is perfect for the girlies who love nurturing their natural curls and coils as a salon-level portable steamer, while ghd created a blow dryer brush that leaves even the thinnest of strands damage and tangle-free.

Hailey Bieber’s brand, Rhode, also had a year of buzz-worthy launches, including a first-of-its-kind lip treatment-holding phone case that’s since encouraged an endless amount of mirror selfies (and dupes). Perhaps its most anticipated reveal, however, was the creamy Pocket Blush sticks, which can now be found in every it girl’s purse.

Quite a few brands had their debut in 2024, too, like Bella Hadid’s 'Ôrəbella and Neuraé, which both have offerings that incorporate mood-boosting benefits.

Take a trip down memory lane and scroll through 14 products that completely disrupted the beauty industry in 2024, according to our editors.

1 The Have-To-Have-It Blush Stick Pocket Blush Rhode $24 See On Rhode “ICYMI, the blush stick launches just kept coming this year — though one drop in particular had the girlies obsessed (myself included): Rhode’s Pocket Blush. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the juicy formula melts into your cheeks for the ultimate Hailey Bieber-esque ‘no makeup’ glam.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Buzzy Bi-Phase Perfume 'Ôrəbella BLOOMING FIRE Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta “In 2024, Bella Hadid formally entered the beauty industry with her mindful perfume brand, 'Ôrəbella. Not only did the mood-boosting scents themselves feel fresh — BLOOMING FIRE is my personal fave — but the bi-phase formula is innovative for the space. The luxe, skin-nourishing oil blend needs to be shaken to activate, and you won’t see the drying alcohol on the ingredient list. The supermodel truly has a winner here.” — ORR

3 The Non-Glossy Lip Plumper Lip Steeze Matte Lip Plumper Scrandie Beauty $24 See On Scrandie Beauty “I love a plumped-up pout — but sometimes, I just don’t feel like rocking a glossy finish (long hair and gloss don’t always get along). Indie brand Scrandie created its Lip Steeze, which gives you those same tingly-feeling, full lips, but without the shine, shimmer, and stickiness of a gloss. I always prep my lips with the stuff, and love that it has a slight wash of color, too.” — ORR

4 The Damage-Free Blow Dryer Brush Duet Blowdry ghd $399 See On ghd “As someone with pretty thin hair, I find that blow dryer brushes can be super damaging, leaving me with a ridiculous amount of split ends. This tool from ghd never snags on my delicate strands. It leaves my hair healthy and smooth and is even quiet enough for me to have a conversation with my husband in the other room. I immediately threw out every other dryer tool I owned after using this one — it’s that good.” — ORR

5 The Skin-Smoothing Hero P-TIOX Peptide Serum SkinCeuticals $148 See On SkinCeuticals “A lot of topical products now claim to mimic the effect of neuromodulators, but this one is the closest they come. It contains a potent blend of peptides, polyhydroxy acid (a gentle chemical exfoliant), niacinamide, and laminaria extract (a soothing hydrator derived from algae). Together, you get increased cell turnover, hydration, brightening, and smoothing — and after regular use, you really see results. It's made my skin better than ever.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor

6 The Retinol-Filled Hand Cream Soft Services Theraplush “Hold” Refillable Overnight Retinol Hand Repair Cream Sephora $36 See On Sephora “This year, Soft Services reformulated and relaunched its Theraplush — and once you see what this product does to your hands, you won't want to use anything else. This time, it features a dreamy, musky scent with hints of violet and cardamom. I've noticed a major difference in my skin when I use it — it's like my hands belong to someone 10 years younger. Beyond its creamy, retinol-spiked formula, the aesthetic bottle also looks so chic on your bedside table.” — RL

7 The Luxe Facial-In-A-Bottle U Beauty Resurfacing Flash Peel Bluemercury $188 See On Bluemercury “Meet an at-home peel that reveals a brighter glow after just five minutes — sans any irritation or redness. The magic is in the formula: glycolic acid and fruit-derived alpha-hydroxy acids exfoliate, while aloe vera, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid ensure your skin stays calm as it resurfaces. It's the ultimate product for delivering in-office results at home.” — RL

8 The Daily Foundation With Sun Protection Naked Sundays BeautyScreen Peptide Foundation Tint SPF50 Ulta $38 See On Ulta “Australian sun care brand Naked Sundays makes some of the best SPFs on the market, and its 2024 foundation drop is a master class in makeup-sunscreen hybrids. Besides having a high SPF factor (always a plus), the peptide-backed formula is creamy and blends like a dream for a dewy, even glow.” — RL

9 The Mood-Boosting Serum Harmonie The Serum Neuraé $195 See On Neuraé “This new skin care brand is grounded in the connection between the brain and the skin, and incorporates mood-boosting ingredients, fragrances, and textures into its formulas. My fave product of the line is the serum — it contains alpine skullcap and red indigo to send positive messages to the brain, plus a packed roster of nourishing ingredients that balance your complexion, resulting in a gorgeous (and happy) glow. It smells warm and comforting, and my skin looks instantly brighter and juicier after applying it.” — RL

10 The Foolproof Styling Brush Mane It's Giving Body Large Hot Thermal Round Brush Sephora $98 See On Sephora “As someone who doesn’t know how to heat-style my hair, it means a lot for me to say this product is foolproof. It gives me a sleek, ’90s-style blowout in a matter of minutes — and it’s truly a cinch to use. As an added perk, it combats frizz with ease, which is a huge win for me.” — RL

11 The Must-Have Facial Tool TheraFace Depuffing Wand Therabody $149 See On Therabody “If you wake up with puffy eyes, TheraFace’s 2024 launch is for you. It offers a cryofacial and heat therapy in one wand; use the cold to depuff, tighten, and soothe your face, or the heat to promote lymphatic drainage and improve product absorption. Or you can use either just for fun because both modes feel really nice. This brilliant tool will upgrade anyone’s self-care routine.” — RL

12 The Game-Changing Hair Steamer PATTERN The Hair Steamer Ulta $169 See On Ulta “The natural hair girlies are used to getting quality steam treatments at the salon, but to have a portable version of the device in the comfort of your own home represents a whole other level of innovation. In October, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern released its Hair Steamer — a handheld device that releases water steam with both hovering and detangling attachments. It helps open up the follicle to allow the moisture from your products to penetrate the hair shaft more deeply. This results in deep hydration that is super beneficial to your hair's health. It’s revolutionizing the quality of hair care for those with natural hair.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

13 The All-Star Hair Dryer L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Hair Dryer Augmented With Infrared Light Technology Ulta $475 See On Ulta “Already known as a major innovator in the beauty world, L'Oreal has done it again with the launch of the AirLight Pro Hair Dryer. This device combines wind, heat, and infrared light to dry your hair quickly and without damage. It offers customizable settings, allowing you to adjust heat and airflow while choosing from various modes tailored to your hair type, including straight, curly, and coily — and you can save your go-to settings on the corresponding for an easier routine. It also comes with two attachments: a curly hair diffuser and a concentrator. I’ve tried the diffuser, and I’ve never had a hair dryer dry my 3C curls so quickly without disturbing my curl pattern.” — JM