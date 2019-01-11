QVC's Beauty Month Event just got better — and it was already pretty freaking stellar. QVC Beauty Month is offering another week of beauty sales and exclusive, discounted pricing on items from prestige brands such as Urban Decay, Too Faced, Tarte, Bobbi Brown, bareMinerals, beautyblender, Clinique, and more.

A Too Faced Palette that is usually $49 is marked down as low as $30. Smashbox lipsticks that are usually $21 are now $15. A $40 Urban Decay foundation is on deal for $30. Go ahead and scream with excitement. This sale is that stupendous.

If you didn't previously consider QVC a beauty hub, this sale might change your perception.

Bustle is exclusively revealing the rundown of "Grab Now Beauty Items," which are on sale from Friday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Jan. 19 — or until they sell out. The retailer is also offering free shipping and handling and Easy Pay offers.

There are 11 total items offered on deal and it includes pressed powder, product storage towers, a styling iron, perfume, and more. It's legit. If you received any cash or gift cards during the holiday season, now you know exactlyt what to use them for.

You can stock up on long time faves, try a popular and often sold-out palette marked down on a major deal, or test out something new and different at a discount. This sale has options and lots of 'em.

Below are the 11 items that are featured in this sale.

1. beautyblender Gold Mine 4-Piece Kit

2. Clinique Happy Perfume

3. bareMinerals Eyeshadow Palette and Lip Gloss

4. Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder

5. Urban Decay Naked Skin Liquid Foundation

6. Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

7. Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case

8. Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case #2

Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case $40 $25 QVC A tower like this allows you to keep a close eye on your products. Since you can see what you have, you won't forget about products you own and end up re-buying them. You will make the most effective use of what you have and keep your makeup zone clutter-free. Buy on QVC

9. CHI Air 3-in-1 Styling Iron – Black

10. tarte Mermaid Staycation Hydrating Skincare Set

11. Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick

You can't go wrong with grabbing any or all of these products. The discounts are deep and the products are premium. You might be inspired to add QVC to your usual makeup beauty shopping rounds along with Sephora, Ulta, Riley Rose, and Glow Recipe.

Happy shopping — without blowing your budget.