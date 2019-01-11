QVC's January Beauty Sale Includes HUGE Discounts On Urban Decay, Too Faced, & BeautyBlender
QVC's Beauty Month Event just got better — and it was already pretty freaking stellar. QVC Beauty Month is offering another week of beauty sales and exclusive, discounted pricing on items from prestige brands such as Urban Decay, Too Faced, Tarte, Bobbi Brown, bareMinerals, beautyblender, Clinique, and more.
A Too Faced Palette that is usually $49 is marked down as low as $30. Smashbox lipsticks that are usually $21 are now $15. A $40 Urban Decay foundation is on deal for $30. Go ahead and scream with excitement. This sale is that stupendous.
If you didn't previously consider QVC a beauty hub, this sale might change your perception.
Bustle is exclusively revealing the rundown of "Grab Now Beauty Items," which are on sale from Friday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Jan. 19 — or until they sell out. The retailer is also offering free shipping and handling and Easy Pay offers.
There are 11 total items offered on deal and it includes pressed powder, product storage towers, a styling iron, perfume, and more. It's legit. If you received any cash or gift cards during the holiday season, now you know exactlyt what to use them for.
You can stock up on long time faves, try a popular and often sold-out palette marked down on a major deal, or test out something new and different at a discount. This sale has options and lots of 'em.
Below are the 11 items that are featured in this sale.
1. beautyblender Gold Mine 4-Piece Kit
beautyblender Gold Mine 4-Piece Kit
Tools are just as important as your products. This beautyblender set is just $33. Each piece shakes out to just $8.25. That's too good of a price to pass up.
2. Clinique Happy Perfume
The fave, fruity floral fragrance is nearly $20 off as part of this sale. It smells delish.
3. bareMinerals Eyeshadow Palette and Lip Gloss
bareMinerals Eyeshadow Palette and Lip Gloss
An eight-pan eye palette and a lip gloss for just $25? That's all you need for happy, beautiful lids and lips.
4. Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder
Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder
If you have oily skin or prefer light coverage when it comes to your face products, this setting powder is exactly what you need to finish your look. It's smooth sailing — literally. At less than $20, your wallet will be pleased.
5. Urban Decay Naked Skin Liquid Foundation
Urban Decay Naked Skin Liquid Foundation
You can't help but dig a foundation that mimics your real skin and is breathable. There are 24 available shades, as well.
6. Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Peachy keen. The peach-scented and peach-hued palette is a cult fave at this point. It's only $30, which is a total steal. You will do yourself a disservice if you don't nab it NOW.
7. Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case
Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case
Organizing your makeup is a breeze with this clear case. Having all your products and tools in order helps make your a.m. application routine run smoothly.
8. Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case #2
Sorbus Acrylic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case
A tower like this allows you to keep a close eye on your products. Since you can see what you have, you won't forget about products you own and end up re-buying them. You will make the most effective use of what you have and keep your makeup zone clutter-free.
9. CHI Air 3-in-1 Styling Iron – Black
CHI Air 3-in-1 Styling Iron – Black
Create multiple styles with this hair tool — from beachy waves to long 'n' loose curls. It's also $25 off. It'll be your "mane" squeeze.
10. tarte Mermaid Staycation Hydrating Skincare Set
tarte Mermaid Staycation Hydrating Skincare Set
Hydrate, moisturize, and pamper your skin with this multi-piece set. It'll prep skin for product.
11. Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick
Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick
Treat your pucker with a swipe of this creamy, dreamy, and richly pigmented lippie. It comes in nine colors that fall along the nude, neutral, and berry shade spectrum.
You can't go wrong with grabbing any or all of these products. The discounts are deep and the products are premium. You might be inspired to add QVC to your usual makeup beauty shopping rounds along with Sephora, Ulta, Riley Rose, and Glow Recipe.
Happy shopping — without blowing your budget.