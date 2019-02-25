In a Chicago courtroom Monday, a lawyer for R. Kelly entered a plea on his behalf in response to the charges of 10 counts of criminal aggravated sexual abuse. R. Kelly pleaded not guilty, the Associated Press reported.

Bustle has reached out to Kelly's lawyer for comment. Kelly showed up to court in an orange jumpsuit as he spent the weekend in Cook County Jail following his arrest and indictment Friday. He's accused of committing illegal sexual acts against four women from 1998 to 2010, three of whom were under age at the time. At least one such encounter was allegedly caught on tape, but Kelly has denied the accusations and his lawyer said "all the women are lying."

According to the AP, "confidants" of the singer are working to gather the $100,000 needed for bail, which is 10 percent of the $1 million bond the judge set on Saturday. His lawyer told the news service that he expected the singer to be released sometime on Monday or Tuesday. The Guardian reported that part of his terms of release would require no contact with women under 18 years of age.

"This is someone who should be wealthy at this stage of his career," Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told CNN. But, Kelly "really doesn't have any money at this point," Greenberg said, pointing to bad deals and "hangers-on."

Kelly faced another criminal case in 2008 but was acquitted. He was accused at the time of appearing in a sex video with a young girl and was charged with child pornography. Countering witness testimony, Kelly denied being in the video as did the girl identified (though she did not take the stand). The New York Times at the time reported that jurors felt they needed to hear from the girl.

When released, Kelly will be expected to stay in the country and has had to turn over his passport. He had two concerts scheduled in Europe this spring, despite the domestic success of the #MuteRKelly campaign.

More to come ...