Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig’s Relationship Timeline Goes Way Back

After almost eight years of marriage, it's hard to imagine Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig with anyone else. And now that Weisz is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite, there's a very good chance she'll arrive at the red carpet with Craig, which might lead fans to wonder about their marriage. But this timeline of Weisz and Craig's relationship should help clear things up, just in case you're in need of a refresher.

And let's be honest: Both halves of this couple are pretty epic. Craig is James Bond, which is impressive enough, but Weisz is pretty amazing in her own right, even outside of the Oscar nomination that she snagged this year. She already has an Academy Award of her own under her belt, after all, so if she wins on Sunday night, that's just another achievement to add to the list. And for the past eight years, Craig has been there with her every step of the way, and the story behind their relationship is actually pretty interesting.

Here's how Weisz and Craig fell in love and lived happily ever after, from the time they met up until today.

1994: Their First Meeting

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not much is known about the early days of Weisz and Craig's friendship, but according to Telegraph, they first met when they starred in a play called Les Grandes Horizontales together at the National Theatre Studio.

"Of course, neither of them were famous then so their first meeting went unrecorded," Rupert Christiansen, who worked as the historical consultant on the play, said. "The plot put them into a number of amorous clinches and there was a lot of faked sexual congress and 'tasteful' nudity."

2010: They Fell In Love

Bowers/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More than 10 years later, things heated up between Craig and Weisz when they starred in the movie Dream House. At the same time, Weisz's marriage to Darren Aronofsky was ending, and later that year, Craig broke up with his fiancée at the time, Satsuki Mitchell.

June 2011: They Got Married

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before Dream House even hit theaters, Craig and Weisz quietly tied the knot in New York. As their publicists confirmed to the Guardian at the time, they only had four guests in attendance at the ceremony: Craig's daughter, Ella; Weisz's son, Henry; and two of their friends.

September 2018: They Welcomed Their First Child Together

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Craig and Weisz obviously have children from their previous marriages, it wasn't until last year that they welcomed a child together. In September, their daughter was born, and although the couple hasn't shared too many details about their little one, during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in November, she said that the baby looks "very like" Craig.

After almost two decades together, it seems safe to assume that Weisz and Craig are going to live happily ever after. And in the meantime, the rest of us get to watch the rest of their love story unfold.