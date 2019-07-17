In July 2019, the United States celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon. Taught in school's across the country, and depicted repeatedly in books, films, and television shows, the moon landing in 1969 — in which astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to step foot on the moon, taking "one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind" — is one of the most iconic moments in world history. Since the late '60s, the NASA program has continued to make history, with missions like the Mars Exploration Rover ensuring continued interest in the men and women who explore the unknown Final Frontier.

But once you've gotten your fill reading all about Apollo 11 and other major space missions, you might find that you want to keep those galaxy-filled stoties on deck — especially stories about women, who are so often left out of important historical moments. This list of 10 books about women in space contains both fiction and nonfiction picks, with classic must-reads and newer books among them. Whether you want an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi novel set in space, or you want to learn more about the real-life women who have made space their careers, there's something on the list for you:

'Galaxy Girls: 50 Amazing Stories About Women in Space' by Libby Jackson Written by Libby Jackson, a leading UK expert in human space flight, this illustrated book features 50 inspiring bite-size profiles of the women who have made space travel possibly, including the story of the women behind the Apollo missions. Click here to buy.

'The Calculating Stars' by c Kowal In Mary Robinette Kowal's novel, a meteorite falls to Earth in 1952 and obliterates the east coast of the U.S., setting off a climate cataclysm that will soon render the earth inhospitable for humanity. In the accelerated effort to colonize space, Elma York is driven to become the first Lady Astronaut. But she must fight societal conventions first. Click here to buy.

'Hidden Figures' by Margot Lee Shetterly No reading list about women in space would be complete without Hidden Figures, the story of the African-American women who worked as "Human Computers," calculating the flight paths that would enable NASA's most historic achievements. Click here to buy.

'The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet' by Becky Chambers This novel follows Rosemary Harper, a crew member on the aging Wayfarer. Life aboard the ship is chaotic and crazy — exactly what Rosemary wants. But it’s also about to get extremely dangerous, because the crew has just been offered the job of a lifetime: Tunneling wormholes through space to a distant planet. Click here to buy.

'The Glass Universe' by Dava Sobel In The Glass Universe, Dava Sobel explores the stories of The Harvard College Observatory's women "human computers," who interpreted the observations made via telescope by their male counterparts each night. One of these women was Dr. Cecilia Helena Payne-Gaposchkin, who in 1956 became the first ever woman professor of astronomy at Harvard. Click here to buy.

'Illuminae' by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff's young adult novel, written in emails, video scripts and other documents, follows Kady and Ezra after they are forced to evacuate their planet in a fleet of spaceships. Unfortunately, that's just the beginning of their problems, because their fleets' A.I. system has been compromised. Click here to buy.

'Sally Ride: America's First Woman in Space' by Lynn Sherr This biography of Sally Ride, who was the first American woman to travel to space in 1983, dives into both Ride's work and her closely guarded personal life. Lynn Sherr drew from Ride's diaries, files, and letters as well as accounts from her family, friends and colleagues for this in-depth look at the historical figure. Click here to buy.

'The Wanderers' by Meg Howrey Meg Howrey's novel follows Helen Kane, Yoshi Tanaka, and Sergei Kuznetsov on their mission to prove they’re the perfect crew for mankind's first human walk on Mars. How will they do it? By spending 17 months in the most realistic simulation every created — testing their endurance mentally and physically. Click here to buy.

'Binti' by Nnedi Okorafor In Nnedi Okorafor's sci-fi fantasy epic, Binti is the first of the Himba people to be offered a place at Oomza University, the finest institution of higher learning in the galaxy. But to accept her place, she must travel into a world at war with an alien race, the Meduse, who have become the stuff of nightmares. Click here to buy.