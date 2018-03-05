When life hands you lemons, put nine in a food processor, turn them into a marinade, and sell the sauce on a home shopping network. As Bravo's The Daily Dish reported, Shannon made a big announcement about her QVC project last week. While she didn’t offer up too many specifics, she did give a launch date and confirm that her recipes are headed to the shopping network. On Friday, March 2, Shannon shared the news on Instagram. The caption reads,

“Today it became real! QVC is HAPPENING!!! So surreal to see my recipes come to life!!! Launch date is April 18th!!! #dreamcometrue.”

*Stares at the picture.* Wait, what is that on the wall behind Shannon? Could that Rastelli Food Groups logo be a clue? Might Shannon's QVC thing involve that food company? Has she created recipes using Rastelli Market Fresh products?

*Heads over to Rastelli Market Fresh's Instagram page.* Well, well, well. Would you look at that? Rastelli Market Fresh reposted Shannon's picture and wrote,

"We are honored to partner with @shannonbeador for her new line for QVC!"

So, there you have it. Shannon has partnered with Rastelli Market Fresh, she's concocted some recipes, and she'll be sharing her creations with the planet as early as April 18.

Here's another intriguing detail: Standing next to Shannon is entrepreneur, QVC veteran, and OC resident Marcy McKenna. If you regularly check Shannon’s Instagram account, then you may remember seeing Marcy in a photo Shannon posted the day Season 13 filming began. On Feb. 9, Shannon wrote, “First day back... @marcymckenna #rhoc #season13 #imexcited #goingtobebusy.” Oh, you don't say?

That caption and those hashtags could mean a number of things. The first theory: Perhaps Marcy is a new Real Housewife. Hey, Bravo Senior Vice President for Current Production Kathleen French did tell The Daily Dish podcast that there'll be "new faces on Orange County." Also? There were at least three spots up for grabs after Season 12 ended. Maybe Marcy will be one of the new faces who steps into those recently vacated spots. (And yes, there are some unconfirmed whispers about Marcy possibly holding an orange on Season 13. But again, nothing's confirmed, anything is possible, et cetera.)

Or maybe Marcy is a Friend of Housewives who works with Shannon on this QVC situation and pops up on the show every now and again. Maybe it's an Eden Sassoon on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills type of thing. Or maybe she’s part of Shannon’s QVC project, but steers clear of all of the Bravo cameras entirely. Or maybe everything we call "reality" is actually just a dream of a fly on the wall of the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse. Hard to say.

Shannon first teased the QVC collaboration on Nov. 14, 2017. She posted a photo of herself on the Morning Q Live set and wrote, “INCREDIBLE day @qvc !!! Exciting things brewing! Stay tuned!” That same day, Marcy shared a picture she and Shannon took in front of the QVC logo. “Such an exciting day at @qvc with @shannonbeador,” she wrote. “Exciting things to come! Stay tuned…”

And on Jan. 14, the RHOC star shared a picture of her home kitchen, as well as another hint at what’s on the horizon. “Who says you have to go out on a Saturday night to have fun?!" she wrote in the caption. "Had a blast in the kitchen testing recipes for my new QVC venture! Getting so excited!! #messykitchen #trialanderror #newchapter#healthy2018.”

It really is awesome to see Shannon take on a project that seems to bring her so much joy — especially considering how tumultuous the past few seasons of RHOC have been for her. Unlike a lemon, this new chapter in Shannon's life seems anything but sour.