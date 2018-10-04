Now, this is some major commitment. Reese Witherspoon dressed up as a pig and proved she's seriously the most dedicated mom ever. You're probably wondering why the Oscar-winning actor wore a pig costume, but there's a very good reason — and a sweet one at that. She donned the hilarious get-up all for her 6-year-old son, Tennessee. See? Best. Mom. Ever.

As revealed in a video and two photos shared on Instagram Wednesday, it was "Mystery Reader" day for Tennessee's kindergarten class and, apparently, it was the Draper James creator's turn. Witherspoon wasn't alone, either. Her husband and Tennessee's father, Jim Toth, joined in on the fun by wearing an elephant costume. OK, they are the greatest.

Witherspoon and Toth took their job quite seriously by taking their reading duties to the next level. When it comes to being the mystery reader, they go above and beyond. Like the Hello Sunshine founder captioned her Instagram, "You gotta commit. Hubby & I took Mystery Reader to new levels! Thank you #MoWillems for the inspiration. #ElephantAndPiggie #KindergartenLife #Wuzzles"

Seeing as the couple read Mo Willems' I Really Like Slop! (An Elephant and Piggie Book), they, of course, wanted to really get into character. "It's a big day," the Big Little Lies star said in her Instagram video. "We've got something very exciting we're headed to do." She added, "In order to disguise my identity, I will be wearing this hat — or head."

Based on her photos, Tennessee looked overjoyed at not only having his parents reading to his class, but that they dressed up as a pig and an elephant. BTW, this is the best family photo. Plus, do you see Witherspoon's enthusiasm in the last picture? You know she made the best mystery reader. The kids also probably loved her. Can you imagine having Witherspoon read a book to you? Yeah, it would be amazing.

It's no secret that Witherspoon cherishes books. She even has her own book club: the Reese's Book Club x Hello Sunshine. Oh, yeah, the actor also just released her first book, Whiskey in a Teacup. For Witherspoon to show extreme commitment as the mystery reader is no surprise whatsoever.

Plus, she probably wanted to do right by Tennessee, who just turned six on Sept. 26. Next to a cute picture of him holding balloons, Witherspoon wrote, "Heyyyy!! It’s this little guy’s 6th birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee! He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday!"

If you follow the 42-year-old producer, then you know how much she loves her family. Whenever the Legally Blonde actor finds the chance to gush about Tennessee or Ava and Deacon Phillippe, she will. Like she wrote on Mother's Day in May, "It’s my greatest joy being a mom to these 3 wonderful kids and so I share this day with you ALL!"

Well, any day Witherspoon gets to share with her kids is clearly a special one, including when she dresses up as a pig to read to Tennessee's class.