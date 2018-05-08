Reese Witherspoon has joined the ranks of celebrities who aren't afraid to post memes about themselves. Witherspoon shared a Legally Blonde meme on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, May 7, and it's clear she has a great sense of humor about her work. The image is an entry into the "If you don't love me at my..." meme, with one image showing a crying Elle Woods, and another image showing a bright-eyed Capitol Hill Elle from Legally Blonde 2.

The meme started as a jocular reference to an almost-definitely-fake Marilyn Monroe quote. For some reason (and without any evidence), the internet seemed to decide that Monroe once said this:

"I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best."

And, of course, the "quote" has become a meme of its own since then. Twitter and Instagram users juxtapose photos of a TV character or a celebrity with an "unattractive" photo on the left and a glowed-up photo on the right. In this case, the joke is that if someone like Warner, Elle's college boyfriend, didn't love Elle at her worst, he didn't deserve her at her law-practicing best.

This isn't the first time Witherspoon has shown her love for Legally Blonde on social media, either. Last year, the actor tweeted a photo of herself in workout gear, captioning it with an iconic Legally Blonde quote. "'Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy!' #NameThatMovie #SaturdayMorningSweat," Witherspoon wrote.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, but it looks like the actor still has a special place for the movie in her heart.

Plus, by sharing the Legally Blonde meme, Witherspoon joins a growing list of celebrities who aren't afraid to show that they're in on the joke. Paris Hilton, for instance, loves to meme herself. She recently got in on an Avengers: Infinity War meme with a tweet suggesting that the infamous "Holy Trinity" photo of her with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears was "the most ambitious crossover event in history."

Mindy Kaling also joined in on the "If you don't love me at my..." meme fun recently, adding a twist to the joke. Kaling shared a fan's tweet that included an unflattering photo of an early-season Kelly Kapoor, her character from The Office, alongside a more recent red carpet photo of herself. "I don't get this, I'm equally pretty in both," Kaling tweeted.

Witherspoon's affinity for memes doesn't only include ones that are about her, either. Amid the gorgeous photos of herself and her children, the actor shares relatable memes from time to time. Last month, for instance, Witherspoon shared a photo of a dog wrapped in a blanket, burrito-style, which was captioned: "Friends: 'What are your plans this weekend?'"

Anyone who's wished for a little bit of alone time to just do nothing for a day will appreciate the post.

Witherspoon also recently shared a viral Twitter joke about misplaced Chapstick on Instagram. She may be an A-lister, but it looks like in some ways, she really is just like us.

It's nice to see celebrities who aren't afraid to get in on the joke and poke a little fun at themselves on social media. Witherspoon's tweet about Legally Blonde will bring major nostalgia, and it's sweet to know that she still thinks of the movie as fondly as fans do. And, the meme is right — anyone who doesn't appreciate crying Elle, definitely doesn't deserve boss, lawyer Elle.