Ready to kick off your summer reading project? Reese Witherspoon just announced that her book club pick for May is Curtis Sittenfeld's new short-story collection, You Think It, I'll Say It, and it's the perfect way to get your summer reading off on the right book.

Sittenfeld is the author of The Man of My Dreams, Prep, American Wife, and Eligible. You Think It, I'll Say It is her first short-story collection. It contains stories of jealousy, greed, and revenge, all centered around how others' lives appear to us in the age of social media.

Reese Witherspoon's book club pick for May is brand spankin' new, but Apple has already optioned it for series development, with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine attached to produce. Apple's You Think It, I'll Say It TV adaptation will star Kristen Wiig, who will also co-produce.

In posts to her official Instagram accounts, Witherspoon wrote that "Every single character in this book is complex, beautifully flawed and so multi-faceted — and all so interesting to unpack. You won’t want these short stories to end!" She added that she "really loved all the characters in this book," and observed that "in every story, you’ll find them going through these pivotal moments in their lives."

You Think It, I'll Say It isn't the only book-to-screen adaptation Witherspoon has on her plate right now. Her collaboration with Zendaya, A White Lie — based on Karin Tanabe's novel, The Gilded Years — tells the story of a young, mixed-race woman who passes for white and enrolls at Vassar College in the late 19th century. Her as-yet-untitled comedy project, co-developed with Jennifer Aniston, is based on Brian Stelter's Top of the Morning, and has already been greenlit for two seasons, according to Variety. With Kerry Washington, Witherspoon will bring Celeste Ng's acclaimed novel, Little Fires Everywhere, to the screen. And that's not to forget her myriad other book-based projects, such as Wild, Gone Girl, A Wrinkle in Time, and, of course, Big Little Lies, which will return for its second season sometime next year.

Witherspoon has her own book coming out this year. Out Sep. 18 from Simon & Schuster, Whiskey in a Teacup will bring the Hollywood star's Draper James lifestyle site to store shelves. The title comes from her grandmother's adage that "the combination of beauty and strength made southern women 'whiskey in a teacup.'" Whiskey in a Teacup is available for preorder now from your favorite bookseller.