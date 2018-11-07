Welcome to the Church of Chocolate and Peanut Butter. Let us rejoice and give thanks for this giant Reese’s cookie skillet, which will truly save us all. Whether you’re mourning a loss (i.e. Beto not winning Texas), celebrating a victory (i.e. Beto saying he’s f*cking proud of us), or toasting to the future (i.e. Beto maybe running in 2020?), chocolate and peanut butter is the temporary food band-aid we all need and deserve after this most recent election cycle.

Foodie Instagram @ThreeSnackateers spotted the aforementioned big ol’ Reese’s cookie skillet at Walmart. The holiday-themed cookie kit comes with a Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie mix, a giant cookie-sized skillet, and a spatula adorned with an adorable cartoon reindeer. Its retail value, according to the box, is a little less than $15, but the joy of eating a huge cookie out of a skillet is priceless, obviously.

There is also a space on the box designed like a gift tag, if you’re looking to gift your friends, family, secret Santa, etc. with a big cookie skillet. There is also nothing stopping you from writing “To: Me, From: Me”, going “aw, I shouldn't have!”, and blessing yourself with a delicious cookie present. ‘Tis the season for cookie self-care!

While there are other variations of the Reese’s cookie skillet available on Walmart.com, the exact version doesn’t appear to be available. Also, the alternate variations are currently out of stock. So, you’ll just have to Walmart Yodeling Kid your way to the cookie aisle in-store and belt out, “Lord, I don't know what I'll doOOOOooo” until they give you your cookie skillet.

There is a similar version of the Reese’s holiday cookie skillet available online on Amazon for $19.95 and Big Lots’ website for $12. However, neither appear to include the reindeer spatula. Not sure if that’s a deal breaker as both still do include the cookie skillet, the clear selling point here. The Amazon skillet is a little smaller (2.1 oz) but the Big Lots version appears to be about the same size at the Walmart version, 5.25 oz.

The product description on Big Lots also says the cookie skillet is “perfect for gifting to the sweet tooth lover in your life,” which I’m going to need to dissect real quick. Is that someone who loves sweet teeth? Is that your lover who has a sweet tooth? Is it just a misuse of the phrase and I’m overreacting in a cookie-induced crazed? Regardless, whether you’re a lover of sweet teeth or just have a sweet tooth yourself, this cookie skillet will satisfy every and all teeth.

If you can’t get your hands on a giant cookie skillet, perhaps you’ll be able to snag one of these Reese’s advent calendars. Have you ever looked at an advent calendar and thought, “this is cool but what if...chocolate plus peanut butter?” Well, all rejoice, hallelujah: you can buy a Reese’s advent calendar on Amazon and experience 24 days of chocolate and peanut buttery joy. Lest you think you’re getting 24 mini-Reese’s cups, the calendar includes a variety of both Reese’s mini-cups and Reese’s pieces. Variety is the spice of life and candy advent calendars!

Chocolate rumors also suggest that Reese’s Thins could be coming out in 2019. They’re basically Reese’s cups...but thinner. Is this the chocolate and peanut butter combo we asked for? I mean, no. Am I going to use the thinner shape as an excuse to eat twice as many? Of course. Cookie self-care isn't just for the holiday season.

In the meantime, you can indulge on your holiday cookie skillet for one (or more, if you feel like being generous) and fill your heart, soul, and stomach with chocolate-y, peanut butter goodness.