End-of-summer clothing sales are taking place with incredible frequency. Retailers and brands are slashing prices on seasonal stock in order to make room for all of their awesome fall offerings. It's a win-win for your wallet and your closet. Reformation is having a summer sale on its site and it's absolutely massive. The sustainable brand, which counts Meghan Markle among its fans, is offering up to 50% off some of its cutest pieces.

There are jeans for under $65 and tops on deal for less than $40. But Reformation's summer sale is really all about the dresses, which run from sizes XS to XL. Most of the frocks are approximately $150 or less but some options are around $55. There are plenty of lengths, prints, colors, and sizes to choose from. Flirty frocks suited for all summer occasions, from beachside hangs to date nights, as well as fancier options that can be worn to semi-formal gatherings, like outdoor weddings, are also featured. You can layer several of these dresses with cardigans, tights, zip up hoodies, or leather jackets and rock them during fall and the holiday season. It may be a summer sale but most of these dresses are timeless and avail themselves of several seasons of wear.

Ultimately, there is a stunning selection of items on sale, including jumpsuits and pants.

Below are 11 pieces you absolutely should shop during Reformation's epic sale event. The items are priced as marked and no code is needed at checkout. Please note that several sizes are sold out as of press time so it's best to grab pieces you like immediately.

1. Siesta Dress

This midi length dress with a ruffled top and statement slit is just $124. It comes in several colors and prints, and is a pretty piece that works for both the office or a semi-formal fete.

2. Gracie Dress

The Gracie dress has short sleeves and can be worn when the weather breaks and temperatures drop. Throw on a pair of opaque black tights and you can totally rock that iconic Zoey Deschanel look.

3. Locklin Dress

Say hello to your new favorite work outfit. This midi length, button front frock transitions flawlessly from the office to happy hour. You can add booties, boots, or heels to dress it up or down.

4. Lena Dress

You can rock Lena with bare legs and some shimmering body oil. You can also add tights, Doc Martens, and cropped leather jacket to wear it deep into October. You also can buy it now and store it for next spring. This sale is all about choices — and lots of 'em.

5. Vollare Dress

If you want to spend the day traipsing up and down the boardwalk, shopping for antiques, or browsing at a farmer's market, you can do it while wearing this sun dress.

6. Oboe Dress

Got a cocktail party or fancy event circled in a red Sharpie on your calendar? This strapless dress is exactly what you need. Be sure to pile on layers of necklaces and bangles, and wear it with a pair of killer strappy heels.

7. Tara Top

A slightly cropped, ribbed top is an essential layering piece for fall. At this price, you may as well grab two and proceed to wear it with trendy, high-waisted jeans and bold belt.

8. Mod Dress

A fitted dress such is another closet staple. This frock with three-quarter length sleeves and ribbed construction is a total "must get" during the summer sale. Why not try it with contrasting, white or print tights?

9. Kat Dress

The Kat is so simple and so pretty. It works for late summer days and cool, early fall nights. It's also great for layering. Throw on a hoodie if it gets cold when wearing this.

10. Melissa High And Skinny Jeans

There are some solid denim offerings on sale, as well. This pair is classic and comes in several washes. You will find yourself wearing these bottoms with everything in your closet.

11. Lucky Dress

That's a wrap. Lucky is a sweet wrap dress with a V-neck. It is perfect for summer fetes, for a client meeting, for a friends' night out, or a sit-down dinner.

There are loads of other items marked down during the Reformation summer sale. Most are final sale. Pieces are going quickly so it's really best to shop sooner than later. Go ahead and rebuild your wardrobe.