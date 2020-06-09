The weekend of June 6 saw anti-racism protests up and down the country as Brits stood in solidarity with U.S. marchers demanding justice for Black Americans killed unlawfully by police. These deaths, including the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade are just four of around 1,000 people killed annually at the hands of the U.S. police force.

In addition to showing solidarity, UK Black Lives Matter marches drew attention to the discrimination and overt systemic racism that Black people and communities in Britain still face today. “The UK is not innocent”, is a phrase that's become central to protests here in Britain, serving as a succinct reminder of the atrocities committed at the hands of British people throughout history.

In Bristol, protesters on Sunday June 7 toppled the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th Century slave trader and active member of the Royal African Company. Responsible for the trafficking of over 80,000 people from Africa to the U.S., the Royal African Company was one of the world’s most prolific slave trading merchants. Colston’s statue, a de facto celebration of his many, many ties to the slave trade, stood in the city’s centre where thousands would pass it daily, alongside the building that bears his name. Colston Hall, just streets away and the city’s flagship concert venue, has been the focal point of anti-racist campaigns by Bristolians for a number of years. In 2017, the venue’s trust announced that a long overdue name change would follow a period of renovation estimated to complete in Spring 2020, a date that has been compromised due to coronavirus working measures. In response to Black Lives Matter protests and the removal of Colston’s statue, the name change has now been set for Autumn of 2020.

Following the events in Bristol, hundreds of thousands have signed petitions calling for change in the UK’s extensive memorialisation of individuals involved in the slave trade. Removing these statues and signs would ensure the atrocities committed by individuals and the systems they represent are remembered in the appropriate context. Rather than being celebrated without mention of their actions and involvement, they will be held accountable in history books and curriculums as key players in maintaining the structures of inequality that marginalised – and still marginalise – Black people and communities and other minority groups in Britain.

Below are just a handful of the other UK statues, locations and buildings that honour individuals with ties to the slave trade and other human rights atrocities. While this list is not exhaustive, it serves to highlight the extent to which Britain has been complicit in ensuring such figures are to this day memorialised inaccurately and without context. It will be updated regularly.

North West

William Gladstone (Albert Square, Manchester): Opposed the abolition of slavery and, upon the abolition, helped his father obtain over £100,000 in reimbursements for the 2,508 slaves he owned across nine plantations in the Caribbean. The Gladstones were one the world’s largest slave owning families.

(Sir John’s Gardens, Liverpool): As above. Penny Lane (Liverpool): Although more well known as the name of a Beatles song, Penny Lane was named after James Penny, a slave ship owner.

South West

Lord Robert Clive (Old Market Hall Square, Shrewsbury): Led the East India Trading Company in its conquest of the Indian subcontinent.

(Old Market Hall Square, Shrewsbury): Led the East India Trading Company in its conquest of the Indian subcontinent. Sir Francis Drake (Plymouth Hoe Park): Sea captain who began his career as a slave trader. With his cousin, John Hawkins, Drake participated in some of Britain’s earliest slave trading voyages to West Africa.

London & The South East

Midlands

Mahatma Gandhi (Belgrave Road, Leicester): As above.

Scotland

Melville Statue commemorating Henry Dundas (St Andrew Sq, Edinburgh): Obstructed the abolition of slavery, and advocated for harsh punishment of defiant colonists. A plaque is set to be added to the monument detailing his ties to the slave trade.

(St Andrew Sq, Edinburgh): Obstructed the abolition of slavery, and advocated for harsh punishment of defiant colonists. Sir Robert Peel (George Square, Glasgow): Creator of the modern police force who petitioned the Foreign Slave Trade Abolition Bill, citing it as a threat to Manchester’s cotton industry.

(George Square, Glasgow): Creator of the modern police force who petitioned the Foreign Slave Trade Abolition Bill, citing it as a threat to Manchester’s cotton industry. Frederick Roberts (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow): Senior military member at the height of the British Empire's imperialist rule.

(Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow): Senior military member at the height of the British Empire's imperialist rule. Cochrane Street: One of many roads in the United Kingdom named after slave traders and individuals with ties to the slave trade – Cochrane Street is named after Andrew Cochrane, a tobacco lord and slave trader.

Wales

Marble bust of Sir Thomas Picton (Cardiff City Hall, Cardiff): Used torture to obtain confessions while Governor of Trinidad.

(Cardiff City Hall, Cardiff): Used torture to obtain confessions while Governor of Trinidad. HM Stanley (Denbigh Library, Denbigh): Explorer accused of crimes against humanity during his time in Africa.

Ireland & N. Ireland

Sir Hans Sloane (Sloane Square, County Down Killyleagh): As above.

Speaking Statues, a UK organisation that works to highlight just how embedded colonial symbols are in our everyday life, regularly share more information on the subject. You can learn more about Britain’s colonial legacy and role in the slave trade, as well as finding other media on Black British History and the Black British experience, via these articles, podcasts, and history resources.