Over the past few days, anti-racist content has been spreading around social media. Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the world and here in the UK. Both are a direct response to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in the U.S. state of Minneapolis. Floyd is just one of thousands of Black people to die as a result of police brutality and systemic racism.

While it's important that Black Lives Matter and the way in which racism is baked into society in countries around the world is garnering so much attention, it's long overdue. The UK has its own long history of racism which is barely acknowledged or understood by most. If the conversations and protests that have been taking place have made you realise you require further educating, this list includes articles that can help you begin to fill those gaps. (There are also books about race in Britain you can read, Instagram accounts you can follow, UK organisations you can support, and podcasts you can listen to.) Understanding Britain's colonial legacy and the way it impacts on the lives of Black British people daily is not something that can be achieved by the clicking of one or even a few links, but it is a start. There is a wealth of brilliant writing out there from Black journalists, writers, and historians and about the life and work of important Black British people. Get to know it.