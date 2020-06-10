Either on purpose or by a great stroke of luck, Rent The Runway has tapped into the zeitgeist in a way no retail startup has before. As the fashion industry shifts toward sustainability and consumers toward shopping less, it feels like the rental service popped up at the perfect time with a solution. If you want to elevate your wardrobe without buying new clothes and contributing to fashion's waste problem, why not try renting? Mega-influencer Courtney Quinn, who runs the blog Color Me Courtney, is no stranger to rental clothing services; she uses Rent The Runway for everything from special occasions to red carpet events. So, when the brand approached her to collaborate on a 16-piece collection, it was a "natural fit."

Debuting Wednesday, June 10, the line features polka dot dresses, floral separates, and brightly hued maxis that could all be plucked from Quinn's everyday wardrobe. Her style mantra, "Dress Outside The Lines," materializes in the collection's vibrant color palette: bright yellow, fire-engine red, and white with splashes of rainbow print.

"I’ve always believed that getting dressed in the morning should be fun, empowering, and a celebration of your personal style," Quinn tells Bustle. "The inspiration behind the collection is just that."

Quinn is best known for her unabashed love of color, but recently she's been exploring another content avenue: Disney-inspired fashion. "I started Color Me Magic as a pop-culture spin-off to celebrate my love for all things Disney, Harry Potter, movies, television and more."

Courtesy of Rent The Runway

Her Instagram posts and TikTok videos, where she dresses up as characters like Princess Jasmine and Snow White, go viral almost immediately. "In 2016, I fell in love with the idea of 'bounding,' which is less about costumes and more about using your existing wardrobe to create an everyday look to emulate an iconic character's style," she says. "It's been so fun to reimagine some of the characters I grew up with in an everyday setting."

To bring her Disney-themed looks to life, she'll often get creative with items already in her closet, using a purple lace dress, blonde extensions, and fake flowers to transform herself into Rapunzel, for example.

She turns to Rent The Runway for ballgowns or casual separates that make sense for the character. "I've definitely used [rented] pieces in some of my more fairytale moments when I want to channel my favorite princesses...or villains!" Her fans especially love the behind-the-scenes videos she shares of her creative process, which make her posts even more engaging and relatable.

Quinn's love for Disney also inspired the new RTR x Color Me Courtney line. "One of my fashion icons is Minnie Mouse and you can definitely see a little nod to her with the colorful Dipping Dot Coco Dress and other polka dot pieces in the collection."

Much like a Disney fairytale, Quinn's followers see her content as a form of escapism. And that's especially meaningful now, given the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality incidents that are dominating news headlines. "I've had so many people tell me that I've brightened their day, or that I gave them the confidence to wear a bolder outfit, or made them smile during a dark time," she shares. "My process is all about remaining authentic and having a positive outlook."

Ahead, shop Quinn's favorite pieces from the RTR x Color Me Courtney collection.

Rent The Runway X Color Me Courtney Dipping Dot Coco Dress $35 | Rent The Runway SEE ON RENT THE RUNWAY This polka dot dress might end up in one of Quinn's Disney-inspired TikTok videos. "From a style perspective, one of my fashion icons is Minnie Mouse and you can definitely see a little nod to her with the colorful Dipping Dot Coco Dress," she reveals.

Rent The Runway X Color Me Courtney Holly Ruffle Crop Top $30 | Rent The Runway SEE ON RENT THE RUNWAY "If I'm taking a walk through the city, the Hollie Ruffle Top with the matching Ellie Midi Skirt is so light and breezy," shares Quinn. You can just as easily dress the look down with denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

Rent The Runway X Color Me Courtney Elle Midi Skirt $30 | Rent The Runway SEE ON RENT THE RUNWAY Though she wears the Elle Midi skirt quite frequently, Quinn says that choosing her #1 piece from the collection "is like asking someone to choose their favorite child! OK, maybe not that extreme, but I love them all!" This versatile skirt would look great with a white crop top, a denim jacket, and chic slide sandals.

Rent The Runway X Color Me Courtney Lori Wrap Crop Top $30 | Rent The Runway SEE ON RENT THE RUNWAY Quinn says the Lori top has been on heavy rotation during quarantine. "I've been wearing the floral print Lori pants and matching Lori top because they are so fun, flirty and comfortable whether I'm in the house or walking the streets of the city."

Rent The Runway X Color Me Courtney Melon Minnie Dress $40 | Rent The Runway SEE ON RENT THE RUNWAY "If I'm in a summer fun mood, the Watermelon Millie Dress is a favorite," Quinn says. Finish your look with a straw bag and espadrille wedges for the perfect seasonal 'fit.