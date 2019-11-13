Rent The Runway's Sweet Baby Jamie Line Will Get You Excited For Colder Weather

Rent the Runway has been a game-changer in the way that people access high fashion. Now, it’s about to get even more influential with the launch of Rent the Runway’s Sweet Baby Jamie Collection from celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi. And this is only the first of many RTR collaborations.

Mizrahi is responsible for dressing A-list stars from Katy Perry and Jessica Alba to Nicole Richie and Kate Upton. Per a Rent the Runway press release, Mizrahi’s pieces are the debut collection of the fashion rental service's Tastemaker lines, where style influencers collaborate in exclusive collections available to RTR members. And for each line, tastemakers offer up 15 to 20 styles per collection, which they'll drop twice a year.

In the Sweet Baby Jamie collection, you can expect a series of chic staples inspired by Aspen with sweaters, comfy outerwear, velvet, and silk coordinates. The hues are in tune with the season, featuring bright forest greens and rich-textured neutrals. You can also expect elegant skirts, crewneck sweaters, and even some killer statement jackets that will become classics well beyond this year. Not to mention, there’s enough continuity in the collection to pair several pieces together for a timeless look.

"The woman who is wearing a piece from my Sweet Baby Jamie collection is a busy modern-day woman who doesn't have time to change outfits during her jam-packed day and needs her look to take her from day to evening effortlessly," Mizrahi tells Bustle. "She also has fun mixing textures and colors and isn't afraid to mix in prints."

You can rent the items available via RTR’s subscription options — Unlimited ($159 per month), Update ($89 per month), and Reserve (starts at $30) — starting Nov. 15 on RentTheRunway.com. Ready to start filling your closet? Here's what to expect in this fall-ready collection.

Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway

The collection is a ready-to-wear line that highlights statement pieces that you can rock well into winter. Pieces like Mizrahi's floor-length pinstripe jacket can be paired with the matching pair of bell-bottom slacks. And there are several neutral sweaters in the line to wear under the deep brown mid length teddy jacket.

Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway Courtesy of Rent The Runway

Jamie Mizrahi’s line highlights malleable pieces that will keep RTR members coming back. And if this first collaboration is any indication, there will be many more swoon-worthy pieces we will all want to borrow from collections to come.